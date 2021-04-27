My dad was 41 years old when I was born…an age when most men were welcoming new grandchildren. He definitely spoiled me a little, much to the chagrin of my older siblings. He bought me the biggest tricycle at Howard Brothers Department Store and gave me my first color television courtesy of a customer who traded it for $20 worth of gas at our family service station. Without a doubt, I was Daddy’s little girl.
My world crumbled in May 1999 when he was diagnosed with cancer. My mind screamed in protest because just a few short days prior, he was bent double in the garden tending to his Better Boy tomato plants. But the tests didn’t lie.
When the horrible disease was discovered, it had already invaded his bones, lungs and liver. In a desperate attempt to prevent the inevitable, he was admitted to the hospital and started an aggressive round of chemotherapy. It was too late, however… he died quietly at the end of that week while I held onto the hand that had guided me through life.
I was lost those first few weeks after his death, but the weeks turned into months and with time I adjusted like millions of other children do who lose a parent. Before I realized it, a year had gone by and it was May again.
All my life, the fifth month of the year meant honeysuckle laced breezes, sunshine filled days and freshly turned garden soil. That first-year anniversary after Dad’s death, however, filled me with dread.
I will never forget that May of 2000. The parking lot at the flower store was packed when I drove up. As I walked inside the old building, it hit me hard that I was surrounded by others who had lost a father, a mother or a child. We were all in the same boat…desperately searching for the perfect memorial for our loved one.
I selected the blue arrangement hanging on the far wall… Daddy’s favorite color was blue. That Sunday, I drove to the cemetery and placed the flowers on his concrete memorial. I stayed for a while…letting my memories keep me company. A few tears and smiles later, I held my Williams chin up and said good-bye to the man who taught me to keep going…no matter what.
With each passing year, it’s gotten easier to buy the flowers for Dad’s grave. I continued to buy the blue ones…until 2010 when Momma took her place beside him. She loved yellow, so I try and get some now that she would like, too.
Decoration Day is a southern tradition that most folks around here celebrate. It’s a day to show respect for our ancestors and to reminisce about days gone by. The gift of my flowers each year doesn’t cost very much, but it’s a ritual I was taught as a child. It’s my way of honoring the man and woman who taught me so much about life and gave me unconditional love and support.
I hope my own children continue this custom after I am gone. I told them they will need to put a blue arrangement on their Poppa’s grave and to make sure to add some yellow ones for their MawMaw. I don’t care what color the flowers are they bring for me… any shade will do….but the blue and yellow ones sure are nice.
Sandy Holsonback is a guest columnist for The Reporter. She can be reached at swholsonback4966@hotmail.com.
