Albertville head football coach Cliff Mitchell joined several of his players in the June 6 protest march through downtown Albertville.
The purpose of the protest was to call for justice against police brutality and racial discrimination in America. The loss of George Floyd, a Minnesota black man who died while in Minneapolis Police custody, ignited protests across the nation.
“Really, it was a march for unity,” Mitchell said. “Unique [Dunston], an Albertville graduate, put it together, and I was proud to march in it with our guys. Racism in 2020 shouldn’t be around.
“We had all races marching from our football team. So, I just wanted to show them we’ve got their backs and that we’ll always be there to take care of them, and we’re going to support them.”
Dunston and Ileana Ramirez organized the protest in conjunction with the Albertville Police Department.
“I told them a couple of days before the march out here on the football field that racism isn’t taught at our house, it’s not going to be taught in our field house and it’s not going to be accepted anywhere either,” Mitchell said.
“I wanted to prove to them the words we were talking about, that we’re going to back them up, and that’s why I was out there.
“[AHS Principal] Dr. [Deidra] Tidwell was marching and [varsity boys basketball] Coach [Patrick] Harding was marching, so we were showing our guys that it’s not going to be accepted at Albertville High School. Unity is what we’re going to talk about and preach.”
Mitchell said the Aggies’ roster is reflective of the student body and features blacks, whites, Hispanics, Haitians and players of mixed races.
“If anybody walks the halls of Albertville High School, I think we’ve got one of the most diverse populations of anybody around,” he said. “When you walk the halls of the high school, I don’t see racism. You see lunch tables, and it’s all different races sitting together.
“People have asked me about Albertville, and I say I’m glad my kids go to Albertville, because that’s the way the real world is. The real world is all walks of life and all races together, and just love on each other.
“No matter what skin color anybody has, everybody should be treated equal. That’s the way it needs to be. I don’t understand how it’s not. That’s why I was proud to show our guys we had their backs.”
