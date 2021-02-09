On Tuesday, Marshall Medical Centers reported 15 total COVID-19 inpatients in Marshall County, its lowest amount since last November.
Save for the occasional spike, coronavirus cases have been trending downward across Sand Mountain since December 2020 when the 7-day average for Marshall, DeKalb, Etowah and Blount County was a high of 117.6, 82, 109.3, and 53.9 respectively, according to bamatracker.com.
As of Tuesday, Marshall County had accumulated 9,537 total cases with 137 deaths and 40,296 tested. DeKalb County had a total of 7,150 cases, 123 deaths and 27,546 tested; Blount County had 4,543 total cases with 95 deaths and 21, 076 tested; and Etowah County had 10,062 cases, 223 deaths and 51,886 tested.
Statewide, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 473,348 cumulative cases, 8,523 deaths and 252,880 presumed recoveries. Total hospitalizations were at 43,383. Approximately 473,119 doses of the COVID vaccine had been administered out of the total 928,875 delivered to Alabama. On Monday, Marshall Medical Centers announced it would only be giving out second doses until it received another allotment of the vaccine.
Of the COVID cases reported statewide, 44.3% were male and 54.1% were female. The largest infected age group was from 25-49 years old at 37.7% of cases. Seniors 50-64 years old made up 21.4% of cases followed by those age 65 or older at 17%. Eighteen to 24 year olds made up 12.4% of cases, and children ages five to 17 made up 9.3%.
Among total COVID-related deaths in Alabama, 53.1% were male and 46.7% were female. Those 65 years old or older comprised 79.3% of total deaths followed by 50-64 year olds with 16.1% and 25-49 year olds with 4.3%. According to bamatracker.com, 11 people between the ages of 18-24 have died out of 46,167 cases; two between the ages of 5-17 out of 34,730 cases; and six for ages 4 and under out of 7,963 cumulative cases.
Of the 8,523 cumulative deaths reported statewide Monday, 164 had no underlying conditions. A total of 2,973 had cardivasular disease, 190 had chronic liver disease, 1,183 had chronic lung disease, 1,078 had chronic renal disease, 1,947 had diabete mellitus, 323 were considered obese, 754 were immunocompromised and 2,687 had multiple underlying conditions.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projected 12,090 cumulative deaths in Alabama by June 1 with a general decline in daily cases and deaths with the continued use of masks and social distancing guidelines.
