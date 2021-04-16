Fireworks lit up the sky over U.S. Highway 431 in Albertville Tuesday evening as the new Food City grocery store capped off its ribbon cutting event.
The hundreds of potential shoppers who attended were treated to free samples of cake, doughnuts, chicken, shrimp, beef sirloin and much more as Albertville High School’s band director Taylor Cash led the Aggie Jazz Ensemble in a lively indoor concert.
On Wednesday, the 54,000 square-foot establishment officially opened to a full parking lot and a line of eager customers stretching down beyond the soon-to-be-opened Ulta Beauty to Five Below.
“Everything went well,” Store Manager Roger Todd told The Reporter. “Everything went really well.”
Todd said the store remained busy and the flow of customers steady throughout the day Wednesday.
The night before, he was recognized by Food City CEO and President Steve Smith along with other local leaders and officials, including Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea, Economic Development Director Mike Price and Chamber of Commerce President Stan Witherow, who helped make the project possible.
“We appreciate everyone’s support throughout the community, and we’re looking so forward to what this store and the whole project here will bring to the city,” the mayor said.
Price gave a brief history of the lengthy process involved in establishing Alabama’s first-ever Food City.
“When you’re going through a project like this, you think it’s never going to get here, and it finally gets here and it seems like it was just yesterday that we started,” Price said.
In 2017, the K-Mart that once occupied the site at the corner of 431 and Alabama Highway 75 announced it was closing. Hutton Development was chosen a year later in August 2018 to lead the building project that would house the new Food City and other stores.
“January 2019, the city met with Food City for the first time, and since that initial meeting, every meeting has gone just like you see this tonight,” Price said. “It’s always been first class and it’s always been extremely well received. Everybody has always had their head in one direction to get where we are today.”
Smith thanked everyone involved in the project and emphasized the importance of the store’s connection with the surrounding community.
“When a community succeeds, your store can succeed,” he said. “So, be tied to that community just as you would be tied to your church. Give back to it, participate in it, encourage your people… That community will win, and that’s what we saw in Albertville.”
In the spirit of supporting the community, Food City presented a $1,000 check to Albertville City Schools, Boaz City Schools, Marshall County Schools and Guntersville City Schools as part of their School Bucks program. Vice President of Marketing Kevin Stafford said local schools will be able to formally sign up for the program in the fall, which will enable shoppers to earn money for the school of their choice with each purchase by using their Food City ValuCard.
Before the fireworks grand finale ended Tuesday night’s festivities, members of the Boaz VFW raised the American flag followed by a rousing rendition of The National Anthem sung by the ACS’s VocalEase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.