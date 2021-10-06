Need a prayer? Feel led to pray with and for others? Join the second Jericho Walk through downtown Albertville on Oct. 16. Hunter Hendrix, of Boaz, is organizing the walk after its successful initial event last year.
“I can’t wait for this event,” he said. “It’ll be very powerful I believe! “Spread the word that this event is open for the public.”
A Jericho walk is what some may refer to as a prayer walk led by a group or church congregation. The purpose is to pray for or against something and ask God to intercede, protect or change something. It is a test of faith, trust in God to move, and a test of obedience. These marches are patterned after the march on Jericho by Joshua as instructed by the Lord.
The walk begins at 11 a.m. at the Albertville High School Fine Arts Center parking lot across from the football stadium.
The lot will open at 10 a.m. Participants are invited to meet at Solid Rock Church, 2073 Section Line Road, Albertville, at 8 a.m. to make posters for the walk. Bring your own sign-making supplies. All signs should have Bible verses, encouraging words and more, Hendrix said.
“Here’s the plan for the walk,” he said. “We’ll begin and have prayer, then outline the event before praying again. We will begin the journey from the Albertville Fine Arts Center over to the
Downtown Square at Alabama 75 and Sand Mountain Drive. We will walk seven times around that square. We will stop at each lap to pray, someone may give a testimony or read scripture. “I cannot wait for this event as it will be great, continuing to pray that the Holy Spirit falls down on
this great city and county and surrounding area.
“I’m looking forward to a great time this year.”
Hendrix said clergy will be on hand for the event. Hendrix asks all participants to conduct themselves in a Godly way, or they will be asked to leave the event. Marchers are asked to bring water and the use of face masks will be optional.
For additional information about the event and how you can help, call Hendrix at 256-706-1973.
