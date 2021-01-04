Marshall Medical Centers has scheduled two blood drives for January.
The first will be Monday, Jan. 11, at 12:30 p.m. at the Cancer Care Center in Guntersville.
The second blood drive will be on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 13-14, at Marshall Medical Center South in Boaz at the physicians office building, classroom A.
Wednesday’s drive will be from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., and Thursday’s will be from 7 a.m-4 p.m.
Donor’s will receive a gift of a mug and “treat” as well as a chance to win a fire pit.
