Despite what some may say about the terminal state of the book publishing industry, one burgeoning new business in Albertville is making its own way in the written word world.
Warner House Press was started in 2019 in Arizona by father-son team Robert and David Warner. After finding the area did not suit their business needs — Dave Warner said the nearest book store was nearly a 50-minute drive away — the duo decided to move themselves and their business to Albertville and have been operating out of their home for the last three months.
“It all happened really fast. We’re really happy to be here,” Robert Warner told The Reporter. “The infrastructure [in Albertville] is much better… We like the community here and we’re hoping to get established and get more involved.”
Describing themselves as a hybrid publisher, the Warners said their goal is to be an ethical company based on Christian principles that treats each author with respect and as an equal partner. Warner House Press offers a variety of editing and formatting services and publishes books for online as well as brick and mortar retailers. Editing and layout are charged on a per-word basis, but publishing is free and royalties — profit made from each book sold — is split with the author 50/50.
“Traditional publishers can run you up to $3,000 or $4,000 to publish a book, whereas we’ll do it for much less … and we offer more royalties as well,” Robert Warner said. “We’re trying to make [publishing] more accessible, more affordable, and we’re trying to work more with local, grassroots authors.”
With their background in linguistics — Dave Warner specialized as a Russian linguist in the U.S. Navy, and Robert Warner served as a Chinese linguist in the U.S. Air Force — and a passion for literature, the two men felt that starting their own book publishing and editing company was a natural fit.
“We both have a background in linguistics … we’ve been readers our whole lives [and] we’ve been writers, too, so we have that strong literary background,” Robert Warner said.
It all started with the book “Chosen to Speak” written by a friend of the Warner family, Dave Arden.
“That was our first-ever book,” Robert Warner said. “We were thinking about how to get it published and we eventually thought, why not do it ourselves?”
Since then, they said the book has sold very well, enough to start a Christian public speaking ministry based around its content. The Warners have published 13 other books so far, many from clients they met in writing workshops in Arizona, each edited and formatted by the two-man team and distributed by Ingram Content Group.
With the ease of using an iPad, cell phone or e-reader to download books, the Warners said they were pleasantly surprised to see their physical book sales outpace digital.
“People have been saying for the past decade or so that the age of the print book is over, but I really don’t think it is,” Robert Warner said.
Some of the press’s best-selling books include “Mabel & Erda” by Bonnie L. Ferguson, “The Restless Heart,” by Elizabeth Isola and “Chased by the Hound of Heaven” by Alice Klies.
To view their full catalog or contract their services, visit warner.house.
