Joyce Weathers Smart
Albertville
On Wednesday, October 16, 2020, Joyce Weathers Smart, 74, passed away at her home in Albertville after a two-year battle with cancer.
She was born on October 13, 1946 in Gadsden, Alabama. After graduating from Boaz High School, she received an Associate in Arts from Snead State Junior College. She then attended Jacksonville State University, where she earned a degree in secondary education with a major in English and a minor in history. After beginning to work at Boaz High School, Joyce soon went to Snead State as Assistant Director of the Tri-Operative Education Program. During this time, she continued to work on her post graduate studies, earning her Master of Science degree from Jacksonville State with certification in both English and history. She joined the Snead State classroom faculty and taught for over thirty years before retiring in 2008.
During her notable career, Joyce was involved in many student engagement activities beyond teaching in the classroom. At various times, she sponsored the Civinettes and co-directed the Scholar’s Bowl competition for local high schools. In addition, she co-sponsored the college yearbook. She participated in student-faculty activities to raise funds for charities such as the American Cancer Society. She also worked with the English department to help coordinate numerous literary activities on campus, including a long running Community Read project which attracted visiting authors for presentations and book signings.
While she was devoted to her career and her students, Joyce’s top priority in life was her family, to whom she was lovingly and preferably called “Mimi.” She was known for her kindness, wisdom, generosity, and most importantly, her LOVE. Her love was perpetual and unconditional and will survive with her family for generations to come.
Joyce is survived by her husband, John Smart; her children, Kristi (Jonathan) Renfroe, Shannon (Jason) Matthews, and Josh (Falyn) Conley; her children by marriage, Christine (Rick) Phillips and Rachel Smart; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and another great-grandchild yet to be born. She was preceded in death by her father, Chalmus Weathers; her mother, June Roberts Weathers; and her daughter, Georgiana Conley Stanfield.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private memorial service will be held in Joyce’s honor.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice or Snead State Community College.
Carolyn Maxwell Addison
Albertville
Carolyn Maxwell Addison, 82, of Circle Drive, Albertville, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the Central Baptist Church with Bro. Scotty Addison and Bro. Daniel Waid officiating. Interment followed in Marshall Memorial Gardens. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Addison, of Albertville; sons and daughters-in-law, Scott H. and Rhonda Addison, of Crossville and Gary and Robyn Addison, of Helen Ga.; daughter and son-in-law, Lynn A. and John Gandy, of Hartsfield, Ga.; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Rex and Barbara Maxwell, of Texas; and sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Jerry Stinnett, of Texas.
Chery Denise Jackson Trussell
Altoona
Chery Denise Jackson Trussell, 45, of Altoona, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at her home.
Services were Sunday, Oct. 18, at Albertville Funeral Home Downtown Chapel with Jon Quinn officiating. Per her request, the body was cremated.
Survivors include her mother, Kathy Morrow Jackson, of Douglas; daughter, Jaylee Grace Trussell (Thomas Silas), of Watertown, N.Y.; son, Seth Austin Trussell (Sidney), of Albertville; a special friend, Jerry Ray Miller, of Boaz; sister, Debi Weaver (Chris), of Boaz; brothers, Lamar Jackson (Sherry), of Horton, and Joshua Jackson (Sonya) of Boaz; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Christi Williams
Albertville
Christi Williams, 78, of Albertville, died Oct. 18, 2020, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
Services were Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bros. Doyce Putman and Bill Rucker officiating. Burial was in Union First Congregational Methodist Church of Boaz Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughters, Tracy Ruckman (Tim) and Carrie Leeth; son, Andy Williams (Kim); sisters, Carol Tanner (Howard) and Laine McCall; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Cindy Roden
Altoona
Cindy Roden, 62, of Altoona, died Oct. 18, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Graveside services were Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Martling Cemetery with Bro. Gene Lambert officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her daughters, Danielle Woods (Joe), and Ashley Dunn (Justin); sister, Barbara Ford (Mike); eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Henry Owen Freeman
Boaz
Henry Owen Freeman, 93, of Bruce Road, Boaz, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in the McRae Chapel with Bro. Mike Johnson officiating. Interment was in the Bethsaida Cemetery.
He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Joann (Joe Junior) Johnson, of Boaz; sister-in-law, Rosemary Wilson, of Boaz; three nieces; four nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews and several cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Jude’s or to the Wounded Warriors Project as he is a highly decorated military veteran.
Glenda Golden
Attalla
Glenda Golden, 56, of Attalla, died Oct. 14, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jason Smith officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Church Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, John Earl Golden; a daughter, Twila Ogle (Dusty); a son, Jeremy Turner; sister, Brenda Turner (Grady Mann); brothers, Roger Turner, Bobby Turner and Gary Turner; and three grandchildren.
Adeline Leslie Perez
Albertville
Infant Adeline Leslie Perez died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital.
A memorial service was held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at Albertville Memorial Chapel.
She is survived by her parents, Jose Perez and Leslie Garcia; brothers, Jose Perez, Jr., Uziel Perez and Veriam Perez; grandparents, Donna Leath, Uriel Garcia, Basilia Salaz and Nemorio Perez Salaz; great-grandparents, Irene Kitchens (Melesio Negrete), Paul Leath, Soleda Guzman, Ricardo Cortez and Marie Romero.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.