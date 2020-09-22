Ray Kennamer Construction, Inc. ranks 210th on the 2020 REMODELING 550 list of the nation’s biggest full-service remodelers announced today.
The REMODELING 550 brings together the nation’s 550 biggest full-service remodelers, replacement contractor / home improvement firms, insurance restoration firms, and franchisors. Because the full-service and replacement firms operate so differently, the REMODELING 550 lists and ranks them separately.
“We would not be where we are without our fantastic clients. We love what we do and serving this community for over 25 years,” said Kelly Godwin, Vice President of Ray Kennamer Construction, Inc. “This is the third consecutive year we have been recognized for this award. Our rank shot up 118 spots higher this year from last year, and it is an honor to represent our state as one of the top full-service companies in the nation.”
There is a high turnover rate in remodeling, with roughly one-sixth of the firms going out of business annually. Bigger firms, by contrast, have a failure rate of less than 2%, suggesting REMODELING 550 status indicates companies have quality and staying power—two traits customers place a high value on.
REMODELING, published by Hanley Wood, is the leading publication in the home improvement industry. REMODELING has and continues to be the indispensable tool that remodelers cannot do without—delivering the business know-how, product and technical information that home improvement pros need to help make smart decisions that will shape their success.
Ray Kennamer Construction was founded in 1994 after the passing of Ray’s father, O.W. ‘Shorty’ Kennamer with the vision to provide quality craftsmanship in renovations, additions, and remodeling in the Marshall County area. With over forty years of experience, Ray sets himself apart as an expert in the remodeling industry. Ray recruited his middle daughter, Kelly, to work with him to continue the legacy of high quality remodeling construction and since 2014 they have been able to complete over 200 projects with a unique working dynamic. The Ray Kennamer Construction motto towards remodeling and renovation has always been ‘the impossible just takes a little longer’.
A lits of all firms can be found online at www.remodeling.hw.net.
