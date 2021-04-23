Stephen Cruz Sandoval missed a court date this week in Colorado and Marshall County law enforcement have joined in the search for him.
Sandoval is facing attempted first- and second-degree murder charges in connection with a shooting in Fountain, Colorado in February 2020.
Sandoval was supposed to face trial April 20 in Colorado but didn’t show. He has been visiting family in the Boaz area recently, according to Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin.
Sandoval is described as a 22-year-old male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen in Boaz on April 19 and is possibly driving a 1997-2000 silver Honda CR-V.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Boaz Police Department at 256-593-6812, Albertville Police Department at 256-878-1212 or the Albertville Police Detective Division at 256-891-8274. Facebook messages to either the Boaz or Albertville police departments will also be accepted and kept confidential.
Gaskin said Sandoval is considered a dangerous person. Sandoval’s family in Marshall County has been helpful in the investigation, Gaskin said.
Sandoval is accused of shooting his then 17-year-old girlfriend’s stepfather multiple times outside a home in Fountain, Colorado. Sandoval allegedly fled the scene with his girlfriend, Keloe Roxie-Malia Tata, who was not a suspect in the shooting but was considered a missing and endangered person.
She was later found safe with Sandoval in Borger, Texas. Sandoval was arrested and taken to the Hutchinson County Jail awaiting extradition to Colorado.
Sandoval was an active-duty soldier from Fort Carson, near Colorado Springs, Colorado, at the time of the shooting. Published reports from Colorado stated Sandoval targeted Tata’s stepfather after the man stepped in to break up a domestic violence situation between Tata and Sandoval on Fort Carson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.