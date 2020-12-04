Nov. 16
Shawn Lee Burns, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Glenn Alan Woodall, of Albertville, was charged with four counts of failure to appear.
Kyle Pitts, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Nov. 18
Alexander Ramos, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Dustin Wilson, of Bridgeport, was charged with illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 19
Kelly Woodcastle, of Albertville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Ricky Swearengin, of Albertville, was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessica Bachelor, of Albertville, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.
Jennifer Tidmore, of Crossville, was charged with a switched tag and failure to show proof of insurance.
Kassie Burns, of Albertville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Jacob Pruitt, of Horton, was charged with resisting arrest.
Nov. 20
Damon McNew, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Jesus Domingo, of Boaz, was charged with attempting to elude.
Christopher Lacey, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Jimie Francisco, of Crossville, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.
Christian Crumbley, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Shannon Norris, of Arab, was charged with failure to appear.
Nov. 21
Camron Abernathy, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Angela Dotson, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Ahmaad Beasley, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Demarquis Cole, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree assault.
Walter Browning, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree domestic violence, obstructing government operations, carrying concealed weapons and resisting arrest.
Amy Williams, of Crossville, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Nov. 22
Geoffrey Jones, of Boaz, was charged with DUI.
Latonyan Slaughter, of Albertville, was charged with attempting to elude and DUI.
Jimmy Lee Cranford, of Arab, was charged with DUI.
Jose Gonzalez, of Crossville, was charged with DUI.
Nov. 23
Felipe Juan, of Albertville, was charged with attempting to elude and public intoxication.
Demetrius McClellan, of Columbus, Georgia, was charged with failure to appear.
Tristen Cowen, of Guntersville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 24
Shawn Gaskin, of Horton, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Nov. 25
Kama Martin, of Gadsden, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief.
Marcos Ortiza, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Guerline Paul, of Del ray Beach, Floirda, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass.
Tiffany Roden, of Boaz, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Nov. 26
Dustin Hill, of Blountsville, was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident.
Nov. 27
Jose Lopez-Reyes, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Domingo Vargas, of Albertville, was charged with attempting to elude.
Jeffery Flores, of Albertville, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.
Mirlene Fleurimond, of Albertville, was charged with attempting to elude.
Kevin Dewell, of Albertville, was charged with DUI and driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Alec Holderfield, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Nov. 28
Jesus Gallego Jr., of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
Rolando Bernabe-Domingo, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Brandy Long, of Albertville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mydielo Henrius, of New Hope, was charged with failure to appear.
Nov. 29
Darrell Bearden, of Grant, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
Alfredo Jose, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Moises Garcia, of Crossville, was charged with DUI.
Nov. 30
Joseph Alita, of Albertville, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Franco Avery, of Guntersville, was charged with two counts of third-degree domestic violence.
Viridiana Currier, of Albertville, was charged with disorderly conduct.
