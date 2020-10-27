Five straight 10-0 regular seasons for Fyffe

Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield and senior quarterback Hunter Gillilan huddle during the Class 3A, No. 1 Red Devils’ victory over North Sand Mountain on Oct. 9. Fyffe posted its fifth straight 10-0 regular season and its sixth in the last seven years.

 Special to The Reporter | Brandon K. Pierce

Class 6A Scottsboro has forfeited Friday’s regular-season finale to Class 3A, No. 1 Fyffe due to COVID-19 quarantines. The contest was scheduled for Trammell Stadium in Scottsboro.

Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield said the Red Devils (10-0) wouldn’t play a replacement game.

The forfeit victory extends Fyffe’s winning streak to 40 games heading into the state playoffs, which start Nov. 6.

The Red Devils have now won 58 consecutive regular-season games. Their last regular-season loss was Sept. 4, 2015 to Cleveland.

