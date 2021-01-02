Meet the first baby of the new year at Marshall Medical Center North - Donnie James Webster.
The proud parents are Sarah and Sam Webster.
Donnie James was born on Jan. 1, 2021, at 9:14 a.m. He weighs 5 pounds, 11 ounces and is 19 and 1/2 inches long.
Dr. Lance Justice was the physician who helped mom and dad welcome baby Donnie James into his new family.
