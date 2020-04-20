C. R. “Roddy” Sauls
Albertville (formerly of Rockledge)
C. R. “Roddy” Sauls, 74, of Albertville, formerly of Rockledge, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center North.
His family held a private graveside service Saturday, April 18, at Shady Grove Cemetery in Boaz. Rev. David Sauls officiated. Pallbearers were family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Dooley Sauls; children, Shirley Sauls Cosby (Ty), Roderick Edward Sauls (Charlie); grandchildren, Drake Tucker (Taylor), Grace Sauls and Cooper Sauls, Taylor, Erin, and Daniel Cosby; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Grace Tucker and Evan Kain Tucker; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Wilma Sauls, and his siblings, Glenn Sauls, Gail Crawford and Grady Sauls.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directed.
Aaron Keith Cooper
Guntersville
Aaron Keith Cooper, 81, of Guntersville, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
A private service was held and a celebration of his life will be scheduled later this year.
Marshall Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family.
Abraham Soriano
Albertville
Abraham Soriano, 65, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
His family held a private graveside service Saturday, April 18, at Memory Hill Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Petra Venegas; sons, Alberto Soriano, Enrique Soriano, Asuncion Soriano (Allison), Eustacio Soriano, five grandchildren; great-grandchildren, several brothers and sisters.
Albertville Memorial Chapel directed.
Christopher R. Bonds
Albertville
Christopher R. Bonds, 49, of Albertville, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020.
Due to current Health Department requirements, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Stacy and Rhonda Bonds, of Sardis.
Deanna Ayers Hall
Boaz
Deanna Ayers Hall, 60, of Boaz, passed on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
In honoring Mrs. Hall’s wishes, there will not be a service.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Hall of Boaz; son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Keli Hall, of Texas; daughter, Jodi Highfield, of Boaz; three grandchildren; brother, Skip Ayers, of Georgia.
Gary Timmerman
Horton
Gary Timmerman, 68, of Horton, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Timmerman; his son, David Timmerman (Kristy); his daughters, Katie Kretzschmar (Jake), Stephanie Scarbrough (Scott), Tonya Cornett (Heath); five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Roger Dale Timmerman (Karen).
Bro. Tony Myrick conducted the private funeral service from the graveside at Hood Cemetery on Tuesday, April 14.
The family will host a public Celebration of Life at a later date.
Harold Bludsworth
Snead
Harold Bludsworth, 73, of Snead, died Sunday, April 19, 2020.
The family will have private visitation and graveside services with Rainsville Funeral Home directing.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Bludsworth; a son, Michael (Christina) Bludsworth; a daughter, Nicole (Junior) Jones; and several stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Herbert Hoover Stephens
High Point
Herbert Hoover Stephens, 91, of the High Point community, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Private visitation and graveside services are planned. Rainsville Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Survivors include two sons, Rickey (Katie) Stephens and Jimmy Stephens, all of the High Points community; daughter, Ann Tidmore, of the High Point community; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Marlin M. Poole
McClarty Community
Marlin Mancil Poole, 73, of the McClarty Community, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Shelia Poole of the McClarty Community; daughter and son-in-law, Shonda and Gary Wall of the McClarty Community; son, Creig Poole of the McClarty Community; three grandchildren; mother, Opal Poole of Snead; his siblings, Gary Poole (Barbara) of the Williams Settlement Community, Rita Hegenheiser (Armin) of Snead, and Steve Poole (Telitha) of Snead.
Brother Robbie Burtram conducted the funeral service on Wednesday, April 1, at 1 p.m. at the graveside at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. There was no visitation.
Michael C. Stallings
Albertville
Michael C. Stallings, 53, of Albertville, passed away April 15, 2020.
Private graveside services were Friday, April 17, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Horton, with Bro. Brian Norrell officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Deanna Stallings; daughters, Lindsey Mayhall and Lacey Thompson; sons, Matthew Stallings and Corey Thompson; mother, Linda Marie (Jimmy) Jones; and six grandchildren.
Sharon Summerville
Horton
Sharon Summerville, 56, of Horton, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Survivors include a daughter, Amanda (Anthony Thomas) Kennedy; and her mother, Minnie Wade.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Infant Evelyn Bell Oden Watkins
Guntersville
Infant Evelyn Bell Oden Watkins passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Her family had a private graveside service at Warrenton Cemetery.
She is survived by her parents, Makayla Oden and Jonathan Watkins; grandparents, Nicole Tucker (Zachary), Mark Oden (Rebecca), Alice Watkins and Archie Logan; great-grandparents, Sandra Dietrich and Janice Oden.
Albertville Memorial Chapel directed.
Brian Keith Downs
Attalla
Brian Keith Downs, 53, of Attalla, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday April 16, 2020, after a long, brave battle with cancer. Brian had a deep love for friends and family and never missed the opportunity to discuss Mustang cars, guns or a good book to read. His family will miss Brian’s knowledge of history and the Bible. After serving his country in the United States Air Force, Brian spent most of his career assisting customers at the Boaz Gas Board and was loved by all he met.
Brian spent the last 13 years married to his high school sweetheart Denise who he loved dearly.
Everyone who knew him will miss Brian’s jokes and stories.
The family will announce his celebration of life memorial service in the future. Brian was survived by his wife, Denise Downs; father and mother, Waylon and Phyllis Downs; brother, Kevin (Donna) Downs; son, Micah Downs; chosen son, Dustin (Marylynn King); chosen daughter, Megan (Tyler) Bolton; grandchildren, Brayden and Mallie Bolton; nephews and niece, Christian, Elijah, Truett and Selah Downs.
Honorary pallbearers are Tim Smith, Jason Holland, Dennis Bone, Kelvin Collins and chosen brother Lance Johnson. The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff at Kindred Hospice for their compassion and care during this difficult time.
Etowah Memorial Chapel is directing.
Domingo Mateo Jimenez
Albertville
Domingo Mateo Jimenez, 57, of Albertville, passed away Friday, April 18, 2020, at his home.
His family will have a private graveside service at Memory Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Miguel, Mateo, Daniel and Marcos.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ana Jimenez; his three children, Miguel, Mateo and Maria who will miss him dearly. He is also survived by four grandchildren and plenty of nieces and nephews who will carry on his legacy.
As a young immigrant seeking asylum from a terrible civil war, Domingo was able to achieve the American dream from years of hard work. He touched many lives through his thoughtful actions and his big personality. His legacy will live on through the generations through his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. May he rest in peace knowing he was very loved by his family.
Albertville Memorial Chapel is directing.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.