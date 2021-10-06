For the first time this season, the Fyffe Red Devils were a unanimous No. 1 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association weekly football polls.
The Devils have held the No. 1 spot since the preseason, that coupled with last week's No. 2 Piedmont falling to Ohatchee this past Friday was enough to get Fyffe all of this week's first-place votes in the 3A poll.
Fyffe has won 50 consecutive games, now the nation's longest active winning streak, and will travel up to Jackson County this weekend for a non-Region game against 2A foe North Sand Mountain.
The other area team to appear in the polls this week was Guntersville, who sits in the Top-5 of the Class 5A rankings.
The Wildcats have been one of the hottest teams in the state recently, rolling off six wins in a row, and breaking the 40-point barrier in each of the last four wins, including a 63-6 win over Sardis last Friday.
The Wildcats are off this week, and will return to the field on October 15 with a home game against Boaz, where a win could clinch the Region title.
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (22); 7-0; 264
2. Hoover; 7-0; 197
3. Central-Phenix City; 7-0; 177
4. Theodore; 6-0; 153
5. Auburn; 6-1; 123
6. James Clemens; 7-0; 106
7. Fairhope; 5-1; 77
8. Oak Mountain; 5-1; 65
9. Hewitt-Trussville; 5-2; 59
10. Baker; 5-1; 21
Others receiving votes: Prattville (5-2) 7, Enterprise (5-2) 5.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clay-Chalkville (22); 6-0; 264
2. Briarwood; 7-0; 195
3. Hartselle; 7-0; 168
4. Helena; 7-0; 132
5. Spanish Fort; 5-1; 125
6. Mountain Brook; 5-1; 114
7. Pinson Valley; 5-2; 66
8. McAdory; 6-1; 64
9. Saraland; 5-2; 42
10. Hueytown; 5-1; 41
Others receiving votes: Jackson-Olin (5-1) 19, Muscle Shoals (6-0) 12, Homewood (5-1) 7, Opelika (4-3) 5.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pike Road (19); 6-0; 254
2. Pleasant Grove (3); 5-1; 204
3. Leeds; 7-0; 173
4. Alexandria; 6-0; 157
5. Guntersville; 6-1; 113
6. Central-Clay Co.; 6-1; 105
7. UMS-Wright; 5-1; 102
8. Parker; 6-0; 57
9. Russellville; 6-1; 56
10. Greenville; 5-1; 15
Others receiving votes: Andalusia (5-2) 6, St. Paul's (3-3) 5, Fairview (5-1) 4, Ardmore (5-1) 1, Fairfield (3-3) 1, Faith-Mobile (3-3) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Handley (19); 5-0; 252
2. Madison Aca. (2); 5-1; 196
3. Vigor; 6-0; 178
4. American Chr. (1); 5-1; 165
5. Northside; 5-1; 117
6. Brooks; 6-0; 92
7. Gordo; 4-2; 91
8. St. James; 5-1; 34
9. Cherokee Co.; 5-1; 33
10. West Limestone; 4-2; 21
Others receiving votes: Jackson (5-2) 17, Central-Florence (6-1) 16, Williamson (4-3) 15, St. Michael (5-1) 10, West Blocton (5-1) 6, Oneonta (6-1) 3, Priceville (5-1) 3, Randolph (6-1) 3, Anniston (4-2) 1, Bibb Co. (5-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (22); 5-0; 264
2. Catholic-Montgomery; 7-0; 197
3. Trinity; 6-0; 155
4. Piedmont; 5-1; 132
5. Opp; 6-1; 129
6. Winfield; 7-0; 123
7. Lauderdale Co.; 7-0; 73
8. Flomaton; 4-1; 47
9. Saks; 6-1; 34
10. T.R. Miller; 5-2; 31
Others receiving votes: Bayside Aca. (5-2) 26, Montgomery Aca. (4-2) 23, Plainview (4-2) 7, Wicksburg (6-1) 6, Ohatchee (3-3) 5, Excel (4-2) 1, Southside-Selma (5-1) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clarke Co. (16); 5-1; 240
2. Lanett (5); 5-2; 208
3. Mars Hill Bible; 4-2; 172
4. Ariton (1); 7-0; 160
5. Elba; 6-1; 135
6. Spring Garden; 5-1; 98
7. Cleveland; 5-1; 89
8. G.W. Long; 4-1; 34
9. Falkville; 4-2; 28
10. Leroy; 5-1; 26
Others receiving votes: Luverne (5-0) 19, Colbert Co. (5-2) 12, Southeastern-Blount (5-1) 8, Midfield (5-1) 7, Aliceville (5-2) 4, Sand Rock (5-1) 4, Tanner (5-2) 4, B.B. Comer (5-2) 3, Lexington (6-1) 3.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (17); 5-0; 247
2. Sweet Water (5); 6-0; 212
3. Maplesville; 6-0; 176
4. Pickens Co.; 5-1; 147
5. Notasulga; 6-0; 129
6. Decatur Heritage; 5-2; 96
7. Wadley; 7-0; 93
8. Millry; 5-1; 77
9. Keith; 6-1; 45
10. Sumiton Chr.; 5-1; 12
Others receiving votes: Loachapoka (3-2) 11, Autaugaville (5-1) 6, Marion Co. (5-2) 1, Meek (4-2) 1, Ragland (5-1) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Escambia Aca. (21); 6-0; 261
2. Autauga Aca. (1); 6-0; 199
3. Pike Liberal Arts; 6-1; 178
4. Chambers Aca.; 5-1; 149
5. Glenwood; 4-2; 126
6. Sparta; 5-0; 112
7. Patrician; 4-2; 89
8. Lee-Scott; 4-2; 52
9. Jackson Aca.; 5-1; 35
10. Macon-East; 4-3; 24
Others receiving votes: Lowndes Aca. (4-3) 11, Valiant Cross (2-2) 8, Crenshaw Chr. (4-2) 6, Edgewood (4-2) 2, Banks Aca. (5-2) 1, Morgan Aca. (3-3) 1.
