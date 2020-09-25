MONTGOMERY – Voters who wish to vote straight party for all of the Democratic or Republican candidates on their ballot may do so by filling in the bubble next to their party preference at the top of their ballot.
If a voter wishes to vote for any candidate outside of the selected party, however, he or she may do so by filling in the bubble next to the preferred candidate’s name. In doing so, the candidate(s) voted on outside of the voter’s designated party ballot will receive the vote for that particular race.
In addition, if a voter wishes to write-in a candidate, he or she may do so by filling in the bubble next to the box marked “Write-in” and then printing the name of the preferred candidate on the designated line.
Write-in votes must be hand-written and not stamped or otherwise artificially applied to the ballot.
As a reminder, sample ballots can be found online for the Nov. 3 General Election.
Checking ballot status
With the anticipated increase of absentee ballots being cast for the Nov. 3 General Election, Secretary of State John H. Merrill encourages voters to check the status of their ballot online.
“Through using our online portal, Alabama voters can check when their absentee ballot was sent out by the county, when their absentee ballot was returned to the county, and whether the ballot was accepted or rejected,” Merrill said. “In cooperation with local election officials, we have worked to provide a transparent system that allows Alabamians the opportunity to check the status of their ballot – further ensuring that their vote was counted and their voice was heard.”
Please note that this information is contingent upon the uploading of information by the county absentee election managers who are working diligently to see that voters can participate safely and securely in the electoral process.
Questions about the status of your absentee ballot application should be directed to your county absentee election manager’s office.
