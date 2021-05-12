Ensuring the supply line for food and other necessities remained intact was among the most critical challenges raised by the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Though some businesses had to set limits on the purchase of certain items, the hard work of suppliers across the country as well as here on Sand Mountain kept shelves stocked and people fed.
Tyson recently recognized Colormasters, of Albertville, as its 2020 Flexible Packaging Supplier of the Year for its role in helping the chicken company to fulfill its goal to “sustainably feed the world.”
“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is still causing ripples in worldwide supply chains and is likely to be felt for months, if not years, to come,” Tyson stated. “It is from this perspective that we reflect on the important part out suppliers play in our purpose and strategy… Colormasters was critical to our supply continuity that helped feed millions at a time that it was truly needed.”
National Account Manager with Colormasters, Kelly Armstrong, said the polyethylene packaging company never missed a deadline or let an order go unfilled for Tyson.
“With the somewhat of a labor shortage we had periodically throughout the year, we were able to keep [Tyson] in packaging, we were able to make all our ship dates, we were able to always have them what they need. They never had to adjust their schedules based on our inability to get them what they asked for… That would be the one thing I say we did a little bit better than their other suppliers.”
Since Colormasters is a privately-owned company, Armstrong, who has been employed there going on 22 years, said it was easier to adjust to COVID complications in order to keep production on pace. That combined with a solid leadership team from the owners and plant managers to each employee allowed the company to succeed during a trying time last year, he said.
“We work hard to keep our customers happy and get them what they need,” Armstrong added.
As pandemic tensions ease, Colormasters is looking to continue its success and expand into the new year. However, like many businesses, staffing issues may be holding them back.
“Are we in a labor shortage? No, not really,” Armstrong said. “We’re definitely in a growth period at Colormasters, and we could use another 100 people… I think with the growth that Colormasters has gone through in the last three or four years and continues to go through, we need those employees.”
