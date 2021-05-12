Jurors heard opening statements and testimony from the 10-year-old victim of sexual abuse Wednesday.
The seven-man, six-woman jury heard evidence against Daniel Herring, 37, of Albertville.
Herring is accused of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12. The alleged victim is a female relative.
During opening statements, Marshall County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Bray told jurors the victim is now 10 and excelling at a local elementary school in the fourth grade. When she was 6 years old, she told relatives and a school counselor that she had been sexually abused multiple times by the relative in his home.
Bray said she will call several witnesses during the course of the trial, including DHR investigators, the school counselor, Herring’s estranged wife and others.
“I have the burden to prove the defendant committed sexual abuse to a child under 12 years old,” Bray said.
“I have three elements to prove. First, was the defendant 16 or older at the time of the allegations? Second, was the victim less than 12 years old at that time? Third, did the defendant subject the victim to sexual contact?
“At the conclusion of this trial I am confident you will find the state has proven its case beyond reasonable doubt. You will find the defendant guilty.”
Defense attorney Enza Giles asked the jurors to take their time and listen to all the facts -- and only the facts -- in the case before making a decision.
“It’s a pretty compelling story from the state,” Giles said. “We asked you yesterday (during jury selection) if you felt uncomfortable when hearing charges like that, and you all did say you did.
"The charge itself is the most despicable and depraved thing you can hear about.
“As parents, grandparents, caregivers, you instantly have a feeling of moral anguish and disgust due to nature of charges against my client. We can’t help but put ourselves in roles of parents and grandparents and want to help a child.”
Giles said the nature of the case will bring out strong emotions in all involved.
“I hope you will be able to discern between emotions, distaste, hysteria,” Giles said.
“Let’s be honest. This man is so fractured... An allegation like this tears families apart. Families are never the same.
“All I ask is that you listen. Listen to both sides. Don’t make decisions in haste an don’t base your decision on emotion.
“He’s not guilty of any crime or of sex abuse and certainly not guilty of abusing her. It wasn’t him. I’m confident you will find him not guilty.”
Following opening statements, jurors heard testimony from the alleged victim.
The girl testified in court saying she was there to “talk about what Danny did,” and that he “raped me.”
She testified Herring touched her with his “hands and privates” while she was inside his mobile home, located next door to the grandparents she and her brother lived with. She said Herring would see her playing outside and would ask her -- but not her brother -- to come inside to play with him.
The girl testified the home she lived in with her grandparents was “disgusting” with piles of dirty clothes and dishes everywhere.
Later in the morning, Herring’s mother, Elizabeth Herring, 59, of Albertville, was arrested at the courthouse and charged with witness tampering and interfering with judicial proceedings. She was booked into the Marshall County Jail and held under $10,000 in bond.
Bray said Elizabeth Herring’s arrest caused a short delay in criminal proceedings but wasn’t expected to impact the case going forward. Details surrounding Elizabeth Herring’s arrest were unclear Wednesday.
The defense is expected to begin calling witnesses sometime Thursday. Closing arguments are expected to begin Friday.
