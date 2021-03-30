David Gonzalez-Ramirez, 31, of Union Grove, entered a guilty plea to first-degree rape charges Monday.
Judge Chris Abel sentenced Gonzalez-Ramirez to 45 years in the Alabama Department of Corrections and if ever released from prison, he is to comply with the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act for the rest of his life.
Gonzalez-Ramirez has been held in the Marshall County Jail under a $1 million bond since Nov. 15, 2019.
Assistant District Attorneys Jennifer Bray and Adam Culbert prosecuted the case.
“The bravery shown by the victim in this case is truly remarkable,” Bray said in a statement issued Monday afternoon. “At only 12 years old, she has endured more physical and mental pain in her short life than most of us will ever have to. Although no amount of prison time will ever be true justice, I am proud that we were able to send Mr. Gonzalez-Ramirez to prison for 45 years without this victim having to endure even more pain by testifying at a jury trial.
“If DOC properly does its job, Mr. Gonzalez-Ramirez will be behind bars until he is a very old man.”
Bray said Gonzalez-Ramirez negotiated a plea agreement between the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office and his attorney.
“This outcome was possible only because of the hard work of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall County Department of Human Resources, Marshall County Child Advocacy Center, Crisis Services of North Alabama and our office working together as a team to conduct this investigation,” Bray said.
“I would like to thank all of them for their hard work and dedication to the children of our county. Lastly, I would like to thank Adam Culbert and Investigator Jimmy Miller for all their assistance in preparing this case for trial.”
