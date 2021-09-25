After a pair of tough Region losses, the Douglas Eagles found a way back into the win column Friday night, rolling past host Glencoe for a 41-7 non-Region win over the Yellowjackets.
The win was the first for the Eagles over Glencoe since the first time the two teams met back in 1998.
The Eagles wasted no time in setting the tone Friday night, putting up 20 points in the first quarter, including two of them through air, eventually taking a 20-7 lead into halftime.
The Eagles added another passing score in the third to make it 27-7 after three, then a rushing and passing score in the fourth for the final margin.
The Eagles, who improve to 4-2 on the season with the win, will be off next Friday, giving them two weeks for a big 5A Region 7 showdown with Boaz on October 8 looking for a win to stay in the playoff chase.
Complete statistics and individual scoring plays from the game were not available as of The Reporter’s press time.
Gaylesville 55, Asbury 20
Gaylesville junior fullback Keylon Higgins ran for 170 yards on 10 carries and scored three touchdowns in the Trojans’ 55-20 homecoming
win over Class 3A Asbury on Friday night.
Higgins also had a solid night defensively for the Trojans (4-2). He registered seven tackles, including two for loss, with an assist and a
fumble recovery.
Senior running back Jacob Gordon gained 100 yards on just six carries and scored two touchdowns. He also had four tackles, including one for loss, with four assists and a fumble recovery.
The Rams lost three fumbles in the game, and fell to 1-4 on the season. They will travel to face Sylvania next season. Statistics and scoring plays for Asbury were not available as of press time.
Southside Gadsden 40, Sardis 0
Host Southside Gadsden made quick work of the visiting Lions, to claim a 40-0 win in a meeting between Etowah County rivals.
The host Panthers put up 30 points in the opening half to pull away early, while Sardis was shut out for the third consecutive game to fall to 0-5, and has now dropped 18 games in a row.
Sardis will travel to face Guntersville next Friday in a 5A Region 7 game.
Plainview 40, Crossville 0
The Plainview Bears got back on track Friday night, scoring two touchdowns in each of the first two quarters on the way to 40-0 non-Region win over host Crossville.
Andrew Hall had two touchdowns for the Bears as six different players found the end zone in the win.
Crossville falls to 0-5 on the season with the loss, and will hit the road next weekend to face West Point in a 5A Region 7 game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.