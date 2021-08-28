DOUGLAS — Neither changing opponents midweek nor a second-quarter deluge Friday night dampened the homecoming spirits of the Douglas football team.
After issues with COVID-19 forced Brindlee Mountain to cancel, DHS head coach Brandon Lyles found Woodville as a replacement. The Eagles soared to a 21-0 advantage less than five minutes into Friday’s game, stretched it to 42-0 at halftime and finished with a dominating 42-8 triumph.
Lyles’ squad improved to 2-0 going into next week’s Class 5A, Region 7 opener at Sardis.
The Douglas offense delivered a touchdown on its first three snaps.
Braxton Lindsey opened the scoring by rifling a beautiful 55-yard pass to Raygan Edmondson, who raced past a Woodville defender with 11:41 remaining in the first quarter. Judah Bearden added the extra point.
Douglas’ defense forced Woodville to punt from deep in its territory, and the Eagle offense took possession at the Woodville 31-yard line.
On first down, Lindsey found Yael Lucas for a TD pass at the 8:45 mark of the quarter. Bearden’s conversion made it 14-0.
The Panthers chose to go for it on fourth down deep in their territory, and the Douglas defense stopped them. The Eagles’ offense gained possession at Woodville’s 5, and Eli Teal took a first-and-goal handoff, broke a tackle and sprinted around right end for a touchdown with 7:33 to go.
Oscar Conriquez kicked it to 21-0.
Douglas added three TDs in the second quarter.
Jonathan Fountaine dashed 21 and 31 yards to the end zone during the rainstorm. Christian Simmons’ fumble recovery set up one of the touchdowns.
Following a punt, the Eagles gained possession at their 41 with 18 seconds left in the second period.
Lindsey hit Logan Puckett with a 47-yard completion to the Woodville 12, and Douglas called a timeout with 8/10ths of a second left. On the final play of the half, Lindsey delivered a 12-yard TD pass to Dakota Stewart, who made a leaping catch in the end zone.
Woodville (0-2) avoided the shutout with a second-half touchdown and two-point conversion. The second half featured a running clock.
