Need something to look forward to after staying home for months due to COVID-19?
Consider joining GoldCare 55+ on a Danube River cruise rescheduled for May 30 – June 9, 2022. Travelers will see Budapest, Vienna, Wachau Valley, Munich and the once in a lifetime Oberammergau Passion Play.
The epic Passion Play is performed only once every 10 years in the quaint village of Oberammergau, nestled in the Bavarian Alps. The original performance dates back to 1634.
During the Thirty Year War, Oberammergau was spared the Black Plague and for this reason the citizens vowed that every decade they would stage a play to honor the last days of the life of Christ. The performers are all native to the village. To lend authenticity to the performance, the cast starts to grow their hair and beards more than a year in advance. The intricate costumes are made locally by the villagers.
Other highlights include:
• A walking tour of Passau, a 2,000-year-old fairy-tale city
• Slovakia’s remarkable capital, Bratislava
• Board a cruise to view Budapest’s stunning night skyline
• Visit Linderhof Palace, one of the most artistic and stylistically complex ensembles of the19th century
The Danube River is the second largest river in Europe. At 1,770 miles in length, this waterway carves its way through a total of 10 European countries. Beginning in the charming medieval town of Durnstein, you’ll see a dramatic shoreline complete with lofty hills, hilltop castles and charming villages nestled between flourishing vineyards. Schonbuhel Castle, built to protect the entrance to the Wachau Valley, is as impressive today as it was when it was constructed several hundred years ago. Experience the vineyard region of the Wachau from the water and see some of Austria’s most breathtaking landscapes.
Don’t wait! $450 discount for booking before Oct. 23, 2020.
Price includes 24 meals over 11 days.
Not included in price is cancellation waiver and insurance of $500 per person.
Rates are: $6,499 for lower outside double, $6,999 for middle outside double, $7,849 for upper outside double and $10,199 for suite double.
GoldCare 55+ is a program sponsored by Marshall Medical Centers for seniors in our area. For more information or to sign up call 256-571-8025 or email peggy.hudson@mmcenters.com.
