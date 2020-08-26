Though the brunt of Hurricane Laura is projected to miss Alabama, the Sand Mountain area can expect a lot of rain and potentially strong storms now through the weekend.
According to the National Weather Service, scattered thunderstorms may occur across the region Wednesday bringing moderate to locally heavy rain. Due to the slow moving nature of the storms, both areal and flash flooding will be possible across portions of the outlook area.
Expect more isolated thunderstorms Thursday, as a “weak disturbance” moves northward through the region. Storms may become more widespread Friday and Saturday, as the remnants of the hurricane are projected to move eastward across the Mid South and lower Ohio Valley areas.
Some storms may be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds. A few tornadoes may also be possible late Friday. Scattered storms will remain in the forecast Sunday and Monday, as a weak frontal boundary settles into the region from the north, the NWS stated.
Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall early Thursday and bring with it the potential for devastating flooding and high winds to parts of Louisiana and Texas.
The latest National Weather Service projections showed the category 3 hurricane traveling up along the border of the two states into Arkansas and parts of Missouri before veering right on through Tennessee where it could shift slightly North or South before making it back out to sea by Monday.
