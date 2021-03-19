Behind nine hits and taking advantage of seven errors, the Guntersville Wildcats crushed the Brewer Patriots on Thursday night, picking up a dominant 19-3 win.
The Wildcat bats were going from the start, posting three runs in the first, five in the second, and then putting the game away by plating eight runs in the third, leading to the game being halted by the run rule after five.
Lead-off hitter Logan Pate had a big game for the Wildcats, driving in four runs and scoring three times via a triple and two walks. Chandler Hampton and Jackson Adcock each had two hits and two RBIs for the Wildcats.
That offensive support was more than enough for starting pitcher Kade Wilson, who tossed all five innings to earn the victory for Guntersville. Wilson gave up just two hits and two earned runs, and racked up eight strikeouts.
