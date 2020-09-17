Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has charged Nicholas Goble, 49, of Guntersville, with first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree assault in connection with a stabbing in the 9000 block of Pleasant Grove Road this morning.
Officials say Goble broke into the home and assaulted a male inside. The male fought back. Both men sustained stab wounds and were transported to Huntsville Hospital by air ambulances.
The victim remains in the hospital in stable condition. Goble is currently housed in the Marshall County Jail awaiting a court hearing. No bond has been set.
See more in Saturday’s edition of The Reporter.
