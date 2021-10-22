When Stephen McLamb went from working in TV news to working at the sheriff’s office, his income went down a little.
So he got to looking at ways to cut monthly expenses. He kept coming back to cutting his electric bill.
He watched “1.6 billion hours” of YouTube videos about solar power systems for homes. He talked to various solar power contractors and got prices.
And McLamb decided he could do it cheaper himself and get the exact system he wanted.
“I didn’t have a lot of money, but I had credit,” he said.
He refinanced his house to get the cash and he built his home solar system for $13,500. He’d borrowed $15,000, so he came in under budget.
“It’s just the way I am,” he said of doing it himself. “It’s just who I am.”
He saved money on his solar panels by buying them used.
“They came from a solar farm in Texas that suffered a hail storm,” McLamb said. “The insurance company scrapped the whole thing and bought new. But there were a lot of panels with no damage that were salvaged. There’s nothing wrong with them.”
They’re now in McLamb’s yard on a specially built rack that allows him to turn the panels 3 or 4 times a year to coordinate their location with the sun’s location, optimizing the system.
Eight lines run from the 36 panels into McLamb’s home and the heart of his solar power system.
“This is where I splurged,” McLamb said.
The lines run into a Sol-Ark inverter that produces the electricity for his home. It’s very sophisticated. McLamb can track and control everything the inverter is doing from an app on his smart phone.
But the system doesn’t just produce electricity that is used right then. A line coming out of the inverter charges a bank of batteries.
The batteries are used too.
“They’re batteries out of Nissan Leaf cars,” McLamb said. “When the batteries get to where they’re only holding 65-70 percent of their charge, that’s when the dealership tells the car owners to replace them. But there’s nothing wrong with the batteries. They just don’t hold as much of a charge as they once did.”
There are two basic ways of running a home solar system. You can sell your power back to your electrical system. Or you can store your extra juice in batteries.
McLamb chose the batteries for a couple reasons. For starters, it makes him at least somewhat self-sufficient. When everyone else’s power is out, he still has electricity.
“And it’s a whole lot easier to sleep to the sound of batteries than it is the sound of a generator,” McLamb said.
The second reason was just economics.
“The power company charges you a tie-on fee,” he said. “It’s hundreds of dollars. Then you sell your electricity to them for like 3 cents a kilowatt hour and they sell it back to you for 5 cents.”
McLamb’s average monthly power bill with the system is $29.
“That’s the basic rate they charge you if you have a meter,” he said.
The bill does get up around $80 in December. The days are the shortest in December of the whole year, so there’s not as much daylight to produce electricity. McLamb enjoys his hot tub and that runs the power consumption up just a bit.
There are some other energy saving tricks that go along with his overall plan. His air conditioning units are high efficiency mini-splits. He has a tankless gas hot water heater and he heats with gas.
He figures there is a 7-8 year payback to get his money back out of his solar power system. But he thinks it has a useful life of 20 to 30 years.
He’s quite pleased with the system overall and said he would do it again in a heartbeat.
And he has a little humor about “cobbling it together” on his own.
Every Sol-Ark customer has to name their system so they can identify it if they ever need to call tech support.
McLamb named his “Redneck Power Plant 2020.”
