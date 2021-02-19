A fully-stocked shelf is something many Americans have taken for granted, that is until toilet paper panic swept across the country at the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year. As shelves grew bare and items were limited to a few purchases per household, it quickly became apparent just how important supermarket employees are.
On Feb. 22, Mitchell Grocery is going to join supermarkets and food manufacturers nationwide in celebrating the first-ever Supermarket Employee Day. FMI—The Food Industry Association, has proclaimed this new holiday to recognize employees at every level for the work they do feeding families and enriching lives.
With more than 40,000 individual stores that sell food and grocery items in the U.S. alone, supermarkets are the backbones of our communities. Millions of supermarket employees come to work daily to keep shelves stocked and to provide communities with essential services that help them survive and thrive.
“Our employees have been helping the whole community to stay strong during the COVID-19 pandemic” said David Mitchell, President of Mitchell Grocery. “When COVID-19 forced people to home shelter, we stayed open. And we have continued to adapt and serve our communities every day. There is no question that supermarket employees are heroes. We are thrilled to honor and celebrate them!”
Despite supply chain disruptions or work-force reductions, supermarket employees have demonstrated trojan efforts to keep communities going. Supermarket employees have personified compassion and courage when communities have most needed to be encouraged.
“Supermarket employees have earned our gratitude and respect, which is why we are creating a holiday to celebrate them,” said Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of FMI—The Food Industry Association. “The fact is they always have been frontline heroes during periods of crisis. In the face of natural disasters or global pandemics, these brave and dedicated individuals keep communities strong and moving forward.”
“On behalf of Mitchell Grocery, we invite all residents of the community to stop in one of our stores on February 22 to congratulate and thank local supermarket heroes,” added Jay Mitchell, Vice President of Mitchell Grocery. “Supermarket employees have truly redefined the term community service during these times.”
In support of our efforts to make Supermarket Employee Day an official celebration in our community, Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea has signed and executed our Proclamation to recognize February 22. 2021 as Supermarket Employee Day. In order to show appreciation for all of the invaluable services supermarket employees are performing during the pandemic, we are proud to declare this day an official celebration of all of the supermarket heroes in our community.
About Mitchell Grocery
Mitchell Grocery Corporation is a wholesale grocery distribution center located in Albertville, Alabama that serves 165 independent supermarkets in 6 states in the Southeast with over 30,000 items, including a full line of grocery, fresh meat, fresh produce, dairy, frozen food, ice cream, health and beauty care, and deli-bakery items. They also offer a broad menu of services to support successful independent supermarkets, including payroll, retail accounting, advertising, retail pricing, computer host support, and new store development. The Mitchell Grocery family employs over 500 people in it’s Albertville distribution center and over 2000 people in their corporate stores in Alabama and Georgia. Mitchell Grocery was established in 1945 and has been headquartered in Albertville for over 75 years.
