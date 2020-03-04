Sheila Todd
Albertville
Sheila Todd, 66, of Albertville passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Her funeral service was held Wednesday, March 4, at Adams Brown Service Chapel with Bro. Larry Mann officiating.
She is survived by her daughters, Deidra Flack (Keith), Heather Poole; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; mother, Dorothy McLain; sister, Sandra McCurley (Tim); and brothers, Danny McLain (Donna), Tim McLain (Terry).
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Shellie Crosby Reagan
Boaz
Shellie Crosby Reagan, 84, of Boaz, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
A private family funeral service was held, and burial followed in the Hillcrest Cemetery.
Reagan is survived by his wife, Gail A. Reagan of Boaz; Gail’s children, Mark and Jayne Kilpatrick, Fran and Jeff Milwee; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Milford Morrow
Albertville
Milford Morrow, 88, of Albertville, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.
Funeral services are today, Thursday, March 5, at 11 a.m. at Adams Brown Service Chapel with Bro. Nellon Smith officiating. Burial to follow in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife, Jessaleen Morrow; daughters, Lynn Ogle, Barbara Jones (Bruce); sons, Phillip Morrow, Todd Morrow (Theresa), Rodney Ferrell; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Vollie Duncan; and brother, Kenneth Morrow (Bertha).
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Karen Veal
Albertville
Karen Veal, 52, of Albertville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
She had a graveside service Monday, March 2, at Solitude Cemetery. Rev Joey Cannady officiated.
Veal is survived by her husband, Kevin Veal; mother, Betty Craft; sister, Brenda Roy; brother, Richard Eubanks; and half-sisters: Shanda Eubanks, Stephanie Craft.
Albertville Memorial Chapel directed.
Helen Ruth (Burton) Kidder
Walnut Grove
Helen Ruth (Burton) Kidder, 84, passed away on Feb. 29, 2020, in Walnut Grove, Alabama.
She is survived by brothers and sister-in-law, Dennis Burton, Harold and (Ila) Burton; sister, Barbara House; her children, Jim Benson, Bill Benson, Stuart Kidder, Celeste Dremel; daughter, Karen (Steve) Dietschweiler; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held today, Thursday, March 5, at Altoona First Methodist Church. Viewing is at 12 p.m. and the funeral service is at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Altoona Walnut Grove Cemetery. Rev. Tommy Marshall will officiate the service.
Etowah Memorial Chapel is directing.
Gary Galloway
Columbia, Tennessee (formerly of Albertville)
Gary Galloway, 66, of Columbia, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
The family will announce a memorial service at a later date.
He is survived by his two daughters, Corie and Lacy Galloway.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
David Eric Horton
Albertville
David Eric Horton, 48, of Albertville, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 4, at Asbury United Methodist Church. Burial followed in adjacent cemetery. Vicki Mann and Bro. Donnie Patterson officiated.
He is survived by his mother, Alice Edward (Phillip); father, Thomas Horton (Opal); son, Dylan Horton (Arizona Beard); brothers, Charles Horton (Dawn), Jeff Horton (Lisa); and two grandchildren.
Albertville Funeral Home Downtown is assisting the family with arrangements.
Craig Irvin
Snead
Craig Irvin, 46, of Snead, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020.
A visitation was held Wednesday evening, March 4, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. The family held a private service. Rev. Jon Henderson officiated. He is survived by his parents, Michael and Jane Irvin; sister, Laura Hall.
Albertville Memorial Chapel directed.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
