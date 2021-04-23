On a cool, breezy day atop Sand Mountain at Eagle’s Nest Golf Course at the Lake Guntersville State Park, the Guntersville golf team shined, with the boys’ team placing three on the All-County team, rolling to the team title by more than 40 shots, while the school’s lone girls golfer captured individual medalist honors.
The boys’ team posted a team score of 299 on the day, 44 shots clear of runner-up Albertville for the team title, while Arab rounded out the Top-3 teams with a 351 score despite placing two on the All-County team. On the boys’ side, the four best scores from each team were kept towards the team total, while the Top-5 overall golfers earned All-County honors.
According to Guntersville coach Dustin Landers, having a little local knowledge of the course, particularly on the greens, helped the team Thursday.
“We were fortunate enough to be nearby and drive up and have a lot of practice rounds leading up to this,” Landers said. “Some of the greens, some are fast, some are firm, some hold better, you really have to be true to your speed and not over-read the greens, but the guys are familiar with the course so we have pretty good success up here.”
Guntersville were paced by the Bruce brothers duo of John and Paul. The pair played in the same grouping on Thursday, and it was younger brother John who got the best of older brother, and UAB-commit, Paul, firing a five-under 67 to claim individual top honors by three shots over Paul’s two-under 70. Guntersville also received a strong round from Regan Lefeve, who fired a 76 to tie for fourth overall, earning the last spot on the All-County team.
Albertville’s 343 was led by a 77 from JoJo Prickett, who missed All-Conference honors by one shot. The Arab duo of Ed Johnson (71) and Jaxen Borden (76) rounded out the All-County team, joining the three Guntersville players.
The Tournament also served as the final tune-up before next week’s Sectional events, with Guntersville playing host to a 5A Sectional at Gunter’s Landing, while Albertville will head up to Huntsville for its Sectional.
“It’s a good score, and something we can take from here into Sectionals on Monday and hopefully get some momentum going,” Landers added. “Our Section is only three teams, so we’ll be eligible to move on to Sub-State, we’re fortunate to be the host and we get a lot of reps at Gunter’s Landing, this group has the potential to make a deep run, we have some young guys that can give us low scores, and we feel confident.”
On the girls’ side, Guntersville’s Hope Harrell, the school’s only girl golfer this year, posted the best round of her career, according to Coach Landers, firing a 1-over 73 to claim top individual honors and a spot on the All-County team. Her 73 topped Brindlee Mountain’s Ellie Cothran, also the school’s only girl golfer, who fired a three-over 75 to claim individual second place.
For Harrell, Thursday’s event was a tune-up for the girls’ Sectional scheduled for Tuesday, which will also take place at Eagle’s Nest Golf Course.
“It couldn’t come at a better time for her to be playing her best,” Landers said of Harrell’s round. “I was really proud of her for putting on a good show (Thursday), because if she can do that on Tuesday she’ll be moving on. She’s playing at a confident level and I really think she has a really good opportunity to qualify for Sub-State, and then hopefully State.”
On the team side of things for the girls, Arab won in a runaway, placing three girls on the All-County team. The girls team scores were comprised of the three best scores from each team, with the Arab trio of Reagan Malone (78), Shea Kelley (81), and Emma Lynch (99) all landing All-County honors and helping the Knights to a team score of 258, a 64 shot margin of victory over team runner-up Boaz, who were paced by Emma Jones’ 102, just three shots off an All-County team spot. Albertville rounded out the Top-3 girls teams with a 359 for the day, led by Jewell Eason’s 109.
Boys Team Scores
Guntersville – 299
Albertville – 343
Arab – 351
Boaz – 365
DAR – 414
Asbury – 445
Boys All-County
John Bruce, Guntersville – 67
Paul Bruce, Guntersville – 70
Ed Johnson, Arab – 71
Jaxon Borden, Arab – 76
Regan Lefeve, Guntersville – 76
Girls Team Scores
Arab – 258
Boaz – 322
Albertville – 359
Girls All-County
Hope Harrell, Guntersville – 73
Ellie Cothran, Brindlee Mountain – 75
Reagan Malone, Arab – 78
Shea Kelley, Arab – 81
Emma Lynch, Arab – 99
