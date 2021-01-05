The Marshall County School Board approved the budget for fiscal year 2021 during its board meeting on Thursday, Dec. 17.
The general fund budget for 2021 is $49,585,544 and capital projects make up $1,577,806 of that total. The Special Revenue total is $10,491,555, debt service amount is $644,144 and fiduciary fund is $656,025.
Marshall County Schools CFO Bob Hagood presented the budget to the board on Wednesday and again Thursday before it was voted on. He stepped in as CFO midway through September.
“I feel like I’ve had a good opportunity to look at the numbers since I came at the end of September,” Hagood said. “I feel like the budget is pretty good. No budget is perfect and we know that. It’s a tool for us to go by and requires constant analysis, which we will do.”
According to Hagood, the proposed revenue for the County School system in 2021 is $63,008.924. That total was $65,504,231 in 2020.
“We had a $1 million insurance claim for Brindlee Mountain Primary,” he said. “Then we have just over $1 million in advancement of technology. We might end up getting those funds back, but we don’t know that yet. We also didn’t have a lot of increase in state revenues.”
A total of 65 percent of the County School’s budget comes from state funds, which comes in at $40,799,495 and 21 percent of the budget comes from local tax money in the amount of $13,222,058. Just 14 percent, or $8,684,869, comes from federal funding.
Following the approval of the budget, the board conducted the following business:
Resignations/Retirements:
Darlene Bond, Administrative Assistant at Marshall County Board of Education effective Jan. 1, 2021.
Kevin Williams, teachers at Douglas High School effective Jan. 1, 2021.
Transfers:
Marty Marsh, finance department/administrative assistant to office manager in CDL program.
New employees:
Savana Sutphin, teacher at DAR Elementary effective Jan. 4, 2021.
Breanna Carnes, teacher at Douglas Elementary retroactive to Dec. 7, 2020 pending certification.
Julie Fussell, CSFO assistant effective Feb. 1, 2021.
Shirley Miller, accounts payable accountant effective Jan. 6, 2021.
Additional duties assigned:
Mike Glassco interim transportation supervisor effective immediately.
