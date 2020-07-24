July 6
George Owens was charged with DUI.
Martin Holloway was charged with failure to comply.
Courtney Tidwell was charged with two counts of failure to comply.
Marquis Doss was charged with failure to appear.
Gregory Shankles was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and failure to appear.
Jacob Gregory was charged with failure to appear.
July 7
Jacob Gregory was charged with failure to appear.
Joshua Whitton was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gregory Whitton was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamie Collins was charged with giving false ID to law enforcement.
Charles Miller was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, six counts of possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, public intoxication, illegal possession of prescription drugs and failure to appear.
Stoney Baugh was charged with failure to comply.
Dustin Spence was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
Michael Wooden was charged with two counts of attempting to elude and failure to appear.
Craig Maddox was charged with failure to appear.
July 8
Derek Rothell was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Wesley Jenkins was charged with failure to pay and three counts of failure to appear.
Lacy Holland was charged with two counts of failure to comply.
Terry Dutton was charged with failure to comply.
Jason McBride was charged with two counts of harassment, resisting arrest and obstructing government operations.
Donald Lindsey was charged with harassment.
Jeremy Fossett was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a prohibited beverage.
July 9
Stephan Shafer was charged with drug paraphernalia.
Christy Higgins was charged with failure to appear.
Shane Walker was charged with failure to appear.
Jessice Braden was charged with failure to appear.
Preston Shrader was charged with DUI.
Brandon Phillips was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
July 10
Almon Wallace was charged with failure to appear.
Jamie Covington was charged with possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana.
Wendy McCullough was charged with five counts of failure to appear.
Deril Bright was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Joseph Willis was charged with a probation violation.
James Dunn was charged with failure to register.
Van Akins was charged with second-degree assault.
July 11
Sean Perry was charged with DUI.
Christopher Sanders was charged with third-degree assault and failure to appear.
Adam Pitts was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree promoting prison contraband.
Jult 12
Tamra White was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Charles Mallet was charged with giving false ID to law enforcement.
July 13
Jason Driskill was charged with third-degree escape, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dwayne McCrary was charged with menacing and domestic violence.
Austin Morgan was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Shannon Wright was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
July 14
Jessica Luevano was charged with fourth-degree theft of property, third-degree burglary, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Tanda Northrup was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Caleb Crowe was charged with failure to appear.
Jonathan Phillips was charged with two counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument and second-degree theft of property.
Rachel Reynolds was charged with two counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument and second-degree theft of property.
Amber Crowe was charged with five counts of third-degree forgery.
Jonathan Richards was charged with third-degree burglary.
July 15
Gunnar Goss was charged with a parole violation.
Charles Jeffery Edwards, 21, of Sylvania, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and six counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substance.
Stoney Lee Baugh, 52, of Collinsville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Skye destin bell, 23, of rainsville, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription pills.
Malachi Emmanuel Vaughan, 21, of Dawson, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Raymond Lebron Pope, 45, of section, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful distribution of controlled substance.
Robert Lee Crocker, 30, of Fort Payne, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful distribution of controlled substance and unlawful possession of controlled substance.
Derrick Nash Farmer, 23, of Powell, was charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
Hannah skye blansit, 23 of Fort Payne, was charged with unlawful distribution of controlled substance, possession of marijuana 1st degree, unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Alan Wilborn, 59, of Sylvania, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamie Adam Edmondson, 30, of Henagar, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and attempting to elude.
Michael Logan Hall, 19, of Fort Payne, was charged with unlawful distribution of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of controlled substance.
Joyce Faulkner, 69, of Fort Payne, was charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
Stacie Jean Brown, 43, of Fort Payne, was charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
Isaac Edwards, 20, of Sylvania, was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription pills and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Matthew Alexander Dover, 20, of fyffe, was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana 1st degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Kyle Richards, 37, of crossville, was charged with three counts of distribution of controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of possession of controlled substance and first-degree possession of a forged instrument.
Cody Allen Bell, 28, of Fort Payne, was charged with six counts of distribution of controlled substance and trafficking any illegal drug morphine.
Nykeia mcelrath, 21, of Valley Head, was charged with two counts of distribution of controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Seay, 36, of Rainsville, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Austin Wagner, 23, of Rainsville, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance second-degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amanda Ayers, 35 of Crossville, was charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.
Morris Brown, 46, of Fort Payne, was charged with three counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances.
Maddison Pruitt, 21, of Sylvania, was charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
Jerry Galloway, 43, of Fort Payne, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sonya Whitten, 48, of Boaz, was charged with warrants for failure tappear.
Deena Woodard, 54, of Collinsville, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jonathan Howell, 43, of Ider, was charged with criminal trespassing.
Chadwick Rhudy, 41, of Fort Payne, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia warrant for failure to appear.
Tiffany Moore, 32, of Oneonta, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
unlawful possession of controlled substance.
Whitney Scott, 37, of Dawson, was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel Hurley, 49, of Collinsville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Edna Sue Johnson, 58, of Ider, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Neil Edmondson, 76, of Ider, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jonathan Gafford, 41, of Mentone, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew tillman, 35, of Mentone, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a probation violation and four counts of
failure to appear.
Autumn Cook, 33, of valley head, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of failure to appear.
Bradley Bell, 49, of Fort Payne, was charged with seven counts of distribution of controlled substance, and trafficking in any illegal drug.
Michael Anthony rogers, 28, of Menlo, Georgia, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of failure to appear and failure to comply.
Mary Teresa Galloway, 49, of Rainsville, was charged with failure to comply.
Joshua Scott Anderson, 37, of Henagar, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and third-degree escape.
Katelin Land, 26, of Fort Payne, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and three counts of failure to appear.
Steven Michael Spencer, 51, of Fort Payne, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Teresa Chantal Spencer, 37, of Fort Payne, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lisa Green, 43, of Flat Rock, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Fields, 45, of Henagar, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sidney Northrup, 56, of Fort Payne, was charged with a court ordered warrant.
Selena Kilgo, 37, of Crossville, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamie Porter, 48, of Grove Oak, was charged with failure to appear.
Amanda Lancaster, 40, of Boaz, was charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Darrell Rayford Hancock, 40, of Boaz, was charged with unlawful possession of prohibited beverage.
Terry swearengin, 32, of Boaz, was charged with resisting arrest, attempting telude, carrying a pistol without a permit and DUI.
July 16
Stephanie Galloway was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Heather Guinn was charged with a probation violation and two counts of failure to appear.
July 17
Timothy Kerr was charged with failure to appear.
Thomas Killian was charged with DUI.
Colby Ferrell was charged with alias writ of arrest.
Phyllis Evans was charged with distribution of a controlled substance.
