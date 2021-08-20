LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, the nonprofit blood bank serving local hospitals, today announced that it has reinstated COVID-19 antibody testing for all eligible blood donors.
This testing will help LifeSouth identify donors who may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma to help those fighting the virus. Convalescent plasma is needed by local hospitals as the virus again surges, and LifeSouth asks those who have recovered from COVID-19 to help save lives by donating convalescent plasma.
The antibody test conducted by LifeSouth is authorized for use by the FDA and detects if someone has developed antibodies to COVID-19. A positive test result may indicate past exposure and some immunity to the virus. This antibody test is not a diagnostic test; it will not determine if the person currently has the virus, or whether the donor was exposed to the Delta variant.
Healthy blood donors who may have been exposed to or recovered from COVID-19 are asked to donate as soon as they have completed the recommended CDC quarantine guidelines. There is no deferral period for donors who have received the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. As part of the normal blood donation process, a test will be performed on the donor’s blood to determine if antibodies are present in the plasma.
“Local hospitals and patients need the community’s support every day — and especially now, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Donating blood and convalescent plasma is one of the fastest and most impactful ways to help our neighbors in this public health emergency,” said Dr. Chris Lough, Vice President of Medical Services for LifeSouth Community Blood Centers.
Donors must be fully recovered from COVID-19 and symptom-free for two weeks before coming to LifeSouth’s donor centers or blood drives to donate.
In addition to convalescent plasma donors, all blood types are needed. Now is a great time to visit a LifeSouth bloodmobile or donor center, where regimented cleaning and safety precautions are in place to ensure the wellbeing of blood donors and staff.
To donate blood or convalescent plasma, visit www.lifesouth.org or call 888-795-2707 to schedule an appointment.
