Sardis City Police Chief Will Alexander has been in office for less than a year after taking over for former Chief James Harp in August 2020, but he’s already reached a significant milestone.
“On behalf of the University Partnership for Alabama Continuing Education and the Alabama Association of Police Chiefs, I take great pleasure in announcing that Chief [Alexander] has successfully completed the first 40 hours of the Certified Law Enforcement Executive Program (CLEEP),” said Andy Green, director of continuing education and outreach at Jacksonville State University. “This is a mark of success for Chief Alexander as well as for the Town of Sardis for its support of the advancement of law enforcement management principles.”
CLEEP is a 240-hour incentive program designed to continue the professional development of Alabama police chiefs and keep them up to date on the latest policies and procedures.
“It’s probably one of the few areas where a small department and a large department can end up on equal footing in some places,” Alexander told The Reporter.
Examples of courses included media relations, dealing with mental health, and disaster response.
Alexander said he recently studied the 2018 Parkland High School shooting incident in Florida and how the local police, who were first to arrive on scene, responded to the situation.
“It gave us some ideas of how we need to interact with our schools in case we ever had a mass shooting like that,” the chief said. “[The program] gives us a lot of tools we can actually take back to our department to try and implement.”
Alexander said he’s spoken with Sardis City Mayor Russell Amos about the need for more training at the police department to help utilize the information and techniques he’s been learning with the program.
“Even though we’re a small department, we still have to prepare in case something bad were to happen,” he said.
The next conference is scheduled for August of this year, by which time Alexander said he hopes to have passed the next, 80-hour milestone.
“I’m trying to get as much education as I can because I want to take the best care possible of people around Sardis, and I figured the more I know, the better I can help,” he said.
Fulfilling his new role
When Harp retired after serving 14 years as Sardis City Police Chief, Alexander had some big shoes to fill. So far, he said he’s loving his new leadership role, though it’s not without its burdens.
“I love [being chief],” Alexander told The Reporter. “I love the people around here.”
From September 2020 through January, he led his department in solving 18 of the 20 felonies committed in the city. While that may be an unusually high number of felony cases, Alexander said the solve rate reflects the typical high standard of success for the department, which is around 90% in most cases.
In addition to maintaining that high level of law enforcement, he said he has been making efforts to meet new people to help establish a positive relationship with the community.
“That’s usually what I spend a good portion of my day doing is getting out and meeting people that I don’t know and try to introduce myself because everyone talked so highly of Chief Harp.” Alexander said. “I don’t try to be him; I just want to be as good as I can for [the people of Sardis] because that’s what they’re used to… Hopefully, when we get back to having a full staff, things will run a lot smoother.”
The Sardis Police Department is in the process of hiring a fifth police officer to bring its force back to full staff, but Alexander said it has been difficult to find qualified and willing candidates due in large part to the negative stereotypes of police officers highlighted by the mainstream media.
“It’s hard finding people that want to do this job anymore,” he said. “I think a lot of it has to do with what we see on the news around the country. It’s really not as bad as that. There are probably more people that support law enforcement than what you see, but when you see that on the news day in and day out, you start to thinking ‘well, that’s what people think of us.’”
Alexander said he’s seen a lot change regarding law enforcement during his 25 years of service.
“I’ve seen a lot of good things, probably more than the bad,” he said. “It’s just a different environment.”
He said a general lack of respect for police officers and lax sentencing for criminals has been a growing and frustrating theme.
“The good thing is policing has advanced to more of a community style of policing where you get out and get to know the public a lot more and try to build a personal relationship with people.”
Alexander said he hopes to establish that relationship by having good officers who enforce the law but also understand the unique needs of the community.
