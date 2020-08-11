Nina Virginia
Franklin
Albertville
Nina Virginia Franklin passed away peacefully from this earth Friday, July 31.
Born on June 23, 1931, Nina spent her childhood years in Albertville where she attended Albertville High School.
Her college years took her to Coker College in South Carolina, then on to Auburn University where she graduated with a teaching degree in physical education. After graduating she taught high school in both Opp and in Decatur.
She was a faithful member of the North Broad Street Church, and after retiring dedicated her free time to delivering Meals on Wheels throughout the community.
Nina loved her family, her friends, her life in Albertville, and watching Auburn play football every football season. She was a true War Eagle!
Nina leaves behind her sister in Franklin, Virginia. Anne Gay; her niece in Southern California, Ferreby Sinclair; her nephew in Richmond, Virginia., Lee Gay; and her great-niece in Dallas, Texas, Ansley Sinclair. She will be dearly missed by all.
Due to Covid and Nina’s wish that everyone stay safe and well, the family is planning a private service.
Agnes Holmes
Albertville
Agnes Homes, 91, of Albertville, died Aug. 8, 2020, at Albertville Nursing Home and Rehab Select.
Services were Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Adams Brown Service Chapel with Bros. Gene Lambert and Chris Reeves officiating. Burial was in Oak Grove Cemetery in Asbury.
Survivors include daughters, Margie Rains and Kathy Collier (Joe); sons, Larry Holmes (Cecilia) and Bill Holmes; sister, Jeanett Bankston; brothers, EL Mullinax and Wayne Mullinax; six grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Barbara Adams
Albertville
Barbara Adams, 88, of Albertville, died Aug. 8, 2020, at her home.
Services were Aug. 11, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home with burial in Marshall Memory Gardens.
George Edward Pounds
Boaz
George Edward Pounds, 78, of Boaz passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at his residence
Services were Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial at Liberty Cemetery. The Rev. Daryl Ross officiated.
Survivors include his daughters, Deneen Bearden (Tony), and Cresap Ross (Daryl); three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brothers: Bobby Pounds (Patty), and Loverall Pounds.
Harold W. Allison
Albertville
Harold W. Allison, 75, of Albertville, died Aug. 9, 2020, at his home.
Services were Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Adams Brown Service Chapel with Bro. Kevin Stephens officiating. Burial was in Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Victoria Hancock (Dink), Elizabeth Weaver (Chris), Marilyn Jordan (Keith) and Carolyn Allison (Johnny Robinson; sons, Johnny Allison (Kathy), Harold Allison (April) and Bobby Allison (Sheila) brother, Ricky Allison (Linda); 36 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
Helen Beaird
Altoona
Helen Beaird, 77, of Altoona, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Altoona Health and Rehab.
The family will hold a private memorial service at Marshall Memory Gardens Cemetery with Marshall Memorial Funeral Home assisting the family.
She is survived by a sister, Margaret Anderson.
Juan Jose Martinez
Albertville
Juan Jose Martinez, 58, of Albertville, died Saturday, August 8, 2020, at his home.
There will be a visitation on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 from noon until 3 p.m. at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Isabela Francisco Domingo; children, Rosendo Martinez Francisco, Erlinda Martinez Domingo, Ines Martinez Domingo, Eleodora Martinez Domingo and Maria Martinez Domingo.
Nellie Shankles
Rainsville
Nellie Shankles, 78, of Rainsville, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Collinsville Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Town Creek Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Survivors include a son; Phillip Shankles (Susan) of Rainsville; two daughters, Debbie Manning (Russell) of Henagar, and Amanda Shankles of Rainsville; two sisters, Mary Dover, of Rainsville, and Jo Ann Ridgeway of Guntersville; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Oscar Rowland
Guntersville
Oscar Rowland, 88, of Guntersville, died Aug. 10, 2020, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 14, from noon to 1 p.m. at Guntersville Memorial Chapel.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 14, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Walker Cemetery.
Theron Rice
Albertville
Theron Rice, 67, of Albertville, died Aug. 9, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
No services are planned as the family chose cremation. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia Rice; daughter, Marie Mills (William); son, Michael Mills; sister, Teddy Davis; brother, Gilbert Rice (Dranra); and one granddaughter.
Melba Joyce
Stephens
Boaz
Melba Joyce Stephens, 78, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at her residence.
Services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Rev. Gene Lambert officiated. Interment was at Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Raymond Stephens; son, Tony Davis; step-daughter, Tammy Snider (Thomas); a niece and a nephew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.