When Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, introduced a bill to limit the powers of the State Health Officer and put a 14-day limit on the amount of time the governor can unilaterally declare a State of Emergency, it grabbed stole headlines across the state. But one Marshall County legislator believes the bill would not make it past the House.
Rep. Kerry Rich, R-Albertville, told The Reporter the bill wouldn’t go anywhere unless House Speaker Mac McCutcheon, R-Monrovia, and Senate Pro Tempore Del Marsh, R-Anniston, amend an agreement they have in place.
According to Rich, since the Alabama Legislature convened Monday, McCutcheon and Marsh agreed not take up any bills outside of budget-related legislation or local legislation.
“That [bill] is neither [budget-related or local],” Rich said. “Unless the Speaker changes his mind, it will never come up … so it’s a moot point.”
If the Speaker of the House were to change his mind, Rich said the bill could be a good idea.
Under current law, the governor can declare a state of emergency for up to 60 days and extend it for whatever length of time necessary.
Whatley’s legislation would require a joint resolution of the Legislature to extend a state of emergency past 14 days. If the Legislature was not in session, a joint proclamation by the Speaker of the House and Senate Pro Tempore would be required.
“Sometimes it might be a good idea for the [Speaker of the House and Senate Pro Tempore] to have input on those kinds of things,” he said.
Legislation to watch for
By state constitutional law, the Legislature must adjourn the current session by May 18, but Rich said the House could be done before then. However, there are several bills he anticipates being passed.
The House took up and passed the 2021 General Fund budget on Thursday. The Senate passed the General Fund budget, reportedly $2.3 billion, on Wednesday. Rich expected the Education Fund budget to be next.
“The Education Fund isn’t going to be what was projected before, but it will still be $7.2 billion,” Rich said.
Rich said the budget would allow for no teacher lay offs and fund plenty of classroom supplies, buses and other items needed in schools across the state.
He expected both budgets to pass the House with no amendments, but the Education Fund budget still must go through the Senate.
Rich also said the House would be passing the Rolling Reserve for the General Fund, something frowned upon when initially started almost a decade ago.
“A lot of people criticized the decision, saying putting back money that we needed to be using now was a bad idea,” he said. “But now those same people are happy to have it… It may have been the best piece of legislation passed since … the Republicans have been in control of the Legislature.”
Some budget-related legislation Rich anticipates to pass is financial aid for nursing homes across the state.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Rich said there have been major problems with caring for patients. He said HB 401, sponsored by Rep. Steve Clouse, R-Ozark, could help provide nursing homes additional funding.
“We were told that to properly take care of a patient, it takes $900 per patient per day,” he said.
A couple of local bills Rich believes should pass with ease include a property tax increase for Guntersville, which will be on the General Election ballot to be approved by voters in November. The other is a bill to help the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Clay Scofield, R-Red Hill, authorizes the Marshall County Commission to “appropriate and expend county funds for expenses necessary for the operation of the Office of Coroner in the county. Expenses may include, but are not limited to, computers, telephone service, equipment, supplies, office space, and any other expenses approved by the county commission. The county commission may provide the coroner and his or her deputy with expenses for the operation of a motor vehicle or may furnish the coroner with the use of a county vehicle.”
The bill also states, “The county commission may provide an additional expense allowance for the coroner and may provide for the salary of the coroner effective on the next term of office of the coroner. Any expense allowance or salary shall be paid from the general fund of the county.”
“The coroner has a small expense allowance now,” Rich said, “but it’s not nearly enough.”
If passed, the law would take effect on the “first day of the third month following its passage.”
