GUNTERSVILLE – In coordination with Marshall Medical Centers and the Marshall County EMA, on Sept. 9, 2021, beginning at 6 p.m., The Schools of Guntersville will host a vaccine informational session for parents, students and the general community at Guntersville High School Auditorium.
Dr. Chris Manganaris, a pulmonologist at Marshall Medical Centers, and Kathy Woodruff, Chief Nursing Officer, will be the speakers for the event. Following the informational session, individuals who desire to receive the vaccine may do so in the Guntersville High School lunchroom. Guntersville Family Practice will be providing both the Pfizer vaccine — for individuals who are age 12 and older — as well as the Moderna vaccine will be available.
“This is simply an opportunity for you as a family to receive information related to the vaccine from local medical personnel and make an informed decision regarding the use of a vaccine for your family, allowing us to support you in that effort. By attending, there is no requirement to receive a vaccine; the meeting can be utilized as simply an opportunity to receive information,” stated Dr. Jason Barnett, Superintendent, Guntersville City Schools.
For those who prefer to consider the information provided and receive the vaccine locally at a later time, this can be arranged with the representative from the vaccine providers.
If you make plans to attend, please complete the registration form at guntersvilleboe.com. If you have questions regarding the vaccine, please feel free to add them to the registration form. Masks for those in attendance will be required and provisions will be made for social distancing.
Barnett added, “I am glad we are able to provide this opportunity for our families and the entire community. We understand this is a personal decision you will need to make as a family, but we want to fully support you in these efforts.”
