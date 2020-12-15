OKLAHOMA CITY - For the 12th year in a row and during an especially urgent time of need, SONIC® Drive-In donated an all-time high of $1.3 million to fund public school teacher requests across the country as part of its annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign. In partnership with nonprofit teacher crowdfunding platform DonorsChoose and with the help of SONIC fans, they were among the community heroes up-voted to receive donations for essential materials to create an engaging learning environment in both physical and virtual classrooms.
“Celebrating public school teachers through our Fall Voting Campaign feels special every year, but especially this year, as our incredible public school teachers are going the extra mile to keep their students inspired, regardless of where their classroom may be,” said Christi Woodworth, vice president for public relations for SONIC. “From cleaning supplies to humidifiers and technology needs, we were able to fulfill thousands of teachers’ wish lists for necessary teaching materials to keep their students safe and learning.”
From Monday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 25, SONIC fans voted for teacher requests that moved them at LimeadesforLearning.com, and the requests with the most votes nationwide received funding, totaling $1.3 million at the close of the campaign.
The following exceptional teachers earned funding for their much-needed learning materials as part of the annual Fall Voting Campaign:
In Albertville, two teachers received a total donation of $3,553:
Andrea Ball Barclift at Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-K for the projects “Simple Storage to Minimize Germs & Maximize Learning During COVID!” and “COVID Won’t Stop Us From Learning!”
Lee Orr at Albertville Middle School for the projects “Back to Basics, Part II,” “Back to the Basics,” “Getting Our Print On!!” and “The Flu Fighters.”
In Rainbow City, three teachers received a total donation of $4,307:
Amber Works at John S. Jones Elementary School for the projects “New iPad for New Learning,” “Creating Our Coffee Cart!” “Taking Inventory of Our Skills,” “A Touch of Tech,” “COVID-19 Can’t Stop Our Learning!” and “Meeting Print & Sensory Needs.”
Mallory Mcginnis at John S. Jones Elementary School for the projects “Technology Time” and “Touchscreen Instruction for Students with Occupational Therapy Needs”
To view the full list of public school teacher projects funded through Limeades for Learning, visit LimeadesforLearning.com.
Since 2009, SONIC has donated $17.9 million, supported more than 26,500 classrooms, and provided necessary learning materials and teaching resources requested by teachers to impact more than 5.6 million students in partnership with DonorsChoose.
