Rowan Moses makes history every day.
The 9-year-old DeKalb County resident lives with a rare genetic condition called hypophosphatasia. Referred to as HPP, the condition is “celebrated” on Oct. 30.
Rowan is one of five children with HPP being treated at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
“At first, it was a learning experience not just for us, but also for the doctors she was seeing,” said Kristina Moses, Rowan’s mother.
“We are learning as we go. We don’t know how bad her disease will be or how it will progress.”
HPP is a metabolic disorder causing impaired bone mineralization. Signs and symptoms can include soft, fragile bones that fracture easily and heal slowly; bowed legs/other skeletal deformities; and premature loss of primary teeth.
Bone x-rays, lab tests for serum alkaline phosphatase enzyme, lab tests for high levels of B-6, and genetic testing can be used to diagnose the disease.
Treatment can include an enzyme-replacement therapy called Strensiq.
Rowan was born with HPP which has caused skeletal dysplasia and muscle weakness, among other issues.
Kristina said during her 2011 pregnancy with Rowan, doctors discovered she had a cleft lip, but at birth discovered it was much more serious.
Rowan has a repaired cleft lip and palate, skeletal dysplasia, small ear canals, low frequency hearing loss, fused toes, missing bones in her feet, muscle weakness and joint pain, and many other congenital anomalies. She was diagnosed with HPP at the age of 5.
To learn more about HPP, log onto softbones.org.
“It is the only non-profit that helps with funding for research,” Kristina said. “They have tons of information about HPP, both for patients and those who think they may have it.”
Rowan is seen at the Metabolic Bone Clinic every three to four months. She also gets injections three times a week at home.
“We were trained to give her the injections at home,” Kristina said. “The shots are incredibly painful and leave bruises at the injection sites.
“We try to rotate her injection site to lessen the possibility of skin damage. The shots help her body to bind calcium and phosphorus normally so she can grow and live without joint pain and muscle weakness.”
Rowan is one of seven children Kristina and her husband Josh have. They range in age from 3 to 22 years old.
“Our other children don’t treat her any differently,” Kristina said.
“When she was born, the others wanted to hold her and feed her. She and her younger sister are so close, they are like twins although they are two years apart in age.
“I don’t think she realizes she is different. She doesn’t mention she is different.”
Rowan and her siblings are home schooled and take part in local 4H clubs and a cross country team with a homeschool group.
“She can run track with her homeschool team,” Kristina said. “She can run almost four miles at once now. She really enjoys it.”
Kristina said Rowan is a very smart young lady who just has a set of physical issues.
“We just want to share our daughter’s story to help spread awareness about HPP,” she said.
