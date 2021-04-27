What makes a good sandwich? Is it the bread, the brand of mayonnaise used, a certain type of cheese, or the way the sandwich, once it’s made, is cut into pieces? Divided into equal halves, quartered into dainty bites, or left whole, some people want their sandwich plated a particular way, while others won’t touch a sandwich if it doesn’t have Miracle Whip, Durkee Famous Sauce, or some other condiment slathered on it.
Naan grilled cheese
1-1 ½ tablespoon butter
4 slices of naan bread
1 ½ cups of shredded cheddar cheese, mild or sharp
3-4 slices provolone cheese or Havarti cheese
Honey
Crushed red pepper flakes
Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Divide the shredded cheese and cheese slices evenly between two pieces of naan bread. I use Stonefire Original Mini Naan. Top with the remaining two pieces of naan bread. Add the naan sandwiches to the pan. Let cook for about 5 minutes until bottom is golden brown; flip to the other side to brown another 4-5 minutes (add a bit more butter if needed), until cheese is melted on the inside. Cut into halves and serve with honey and crushed red pepper flakes. Option: You can spread some mayonnaise on the inside of the naan sandwich before cooking or add a few strips of cooked bacon to the inside of the grilled cheese sandwich.
Warm Italian open-faced turkey sandwich
4 sandwich rolls
1 pound deli roasted turkey, thinly sliced
1 heaping cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
1/3 cup finely chopped onion
1 ½ teaspoon minced garlic
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
½ tablespoon minced parsley
In a skillet, sauté the onion, garlic, and Italian seasoning in the oil. Stir in the lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, and parsley. These are open-faced sandwiches, so open the rolls and place on a lined baking sheet with the cut sides facing up. Spoon the sauce mixture on the cut sides of the sandwich rolls, then layer the turkey and shredded cheese on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 7-8 minutes, until heated through.
Chicken gyros
2 teaspoons minced garlic
3 teaspoons red wine vinegar
3 tablespoons olive oil
I lemon
3 heaping tablespoons plain Greek yogurt
¾ teaspoon oregano
Salt and pepper
1 ½-2 pounds boneless chicken, cut into thin strips
Tzatziki Sauce:
2 cups plain Greek yogurt
1 ½ teaspoon fresh minced garlic
1 small cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
1 teaspoon dried dill
1 teaspoon oregano
1 ½ tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
6-8 pita breads
Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced
Kalamata olives, diced
Feta cheese, crumbled
To make the marinade, combine the garlic, red wine vinegar, olive oil, the juice of one lemon, 3 tablespoon Greek yogurt, oregano, and salt and pepper to taste. Marinate the chicken for several hours. To make the sauce, combine the yogurt, garlic, diced cucumber, white wine vinegar, dill, oregano, and lemon juice in a bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste and drizzle with olive oil across the top; can sprinkle fresh dill on top. Refrigerate for at least an hour. Remove the chicken from the marinade and cook in a large skillet brushed with oil for about 5 minutes on each side or until done. (You can also place the chicken in a lightly greased broiler pan and broil for about 10 minutes; flip the chicken over halfway through the broiling process.) Heat the pita bread in a toaster or microwave. Top with chicken, tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, olives, and feta cheese.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.