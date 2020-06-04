Perhaps it was only a matter of time before the protests over the death of George Floyd that have been sweeping across the country reached Sand Mountain.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith confirmed a march is being organized by two local women, Unique Dunston and Ileana Ramirez, to take place Saturday from 5 - 6 p.m. It will begin at Albertville High School and follow the traditional homecoming route through downtown and back to the school. Smith said the roads along the route will be closed during the march.
Smith met with the two organizers Thursday to approve their permit and ensure that the event remains safe for all involved.
“[The meeting] was really good,” Smith said. “I think their intentions are peaceful.”
He said Dunston and Rameriz were wanting to exercise their constitutional rights in having their message heard in a peaceful protest over racial injustice — not Confederate statues — and have worked with the city and police to comply with all of the application requirements.
“They understand there’s a whole lot of tensions right now in our country, unfortunately, and their intention is good,” Smith said. “They want to do it the right way.”
While all evidence points toward the evening’s events being peaceful, Smith said he was concerned about the potential for outside agitators to take advantage of the crowds to cause trouble.
“I told [Dunston and Ramirez] that is my fear,” he said. “I don’t believe these two ladies' hearts are there. But if some folks tag in with them that they don’t know about, if they mysteriously show up — I think if there is trouble, that’s where it will come from.”
Smith said all who gather for the march will be required to disperse once the permit expires at 6 p.m.
“I ask everybody to be as peaceful as they can,” he said. “Obviously, if we have someone that is breaking the law, they will be subject to arrest.”
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office intends to assist the Albertville Police Department during the protest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.