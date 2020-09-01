Man faces multiple child abuse charges

A Langston man is in the Marshall County Jail facing several child abuse charges.
Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said Tuesday Eric Alan Lewis, 56, of Langston, was charged with two counts of domestic violence of a minor by strangulation, child abuse and aggravated child abuse.
He is being housed in the jail under a $30,000 bond.
Guthrie said the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Child Advocacy Center of Marshall County assisted in the investigation.
