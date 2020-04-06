The physicians and staff at United Doctors Family Medical Center have set up a remote COVID-19 testing site in Boaz as a way to “give back” to the community.
The site is located at the old Trees n Trends store location at 1860 US Highway 431 North, in Boaz. Amy Gilbreath, who is on staff at the medical center, said drive thru testing will be conducted weekdays from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. or until the daily quota of tests is met.
She said people do not need a doctor’s referral to be tested at the site. However, physicians will assess each patient to determine whether or not a COVID-19 test is warranted. Gilbreath said they hope to get most COVID-19 test results back within 24 hours.
Patients with insurance won't have to pay a copay for the coronavirus test, and their provider will be billed for any other costs. Patients without insurance will be required to pay $45 for the test, Gilbreath said.
If a person doesn’t qualify for the test, they will be referred to the medical center's main office, located at 2986 Highway 43 in Boaz, where an outdoor, drive thru clinic is set up for flu, strep and other testing, Gilbreath said.
“This is something we’re doing to give back to the community because we love our jobs,” Gilbreath said. “We’re trying to help everybody spread awareness that [the coronavirus] it’s really in our community more than anybody knows … This is just something for the love of the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.