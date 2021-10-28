Fresh off a run to the Final Four of the 2021 Women’s College World Series, the Alabama Crimson Tide softball team will be heading north and coming to Albertville for a game this coming March.
The Tide announced the game in a press release on Wednesday night revealing their entire 2022 schedule.
The game is scheduled for March 30 at Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater’s championship softball field, with the opponent to be the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, with the game being dubbed as the, ‘Sand Mountain Showdown.’
Alabama is coming off a season in which they went 52-9 overall, including 18-6 in SEC play, and came within a win of playing in the College World Series championship series. The Tide are coached by Patrick Murphy, in his 22nd season at the helm of the Tide softball program.
Jacksonville State was 24-25 a season ago, but was 21-13 in Ohio Valley Conference play. The Gamecocks are led by longtime coach, Jana McGinnis, who had guided JSU for 28 seasons, and recently led the team to four-straight OVC titles from 2016 to 2019.
The game between the two teams at SMPA will be their first meeting since 2016, when the Tide topped the Gamecocks at JSU, 10-3, in a game where seven different Alabama players collected at least one RBI.
According to the Alabama press release, ticket information for the game will be announced at a later date.
