The Albertville varsity boys basketball team improved to 8-0 on the season by whipping Etowah 75-56 on Thursday night in Attalla.
The Aggies built leads of 16-5, 32-18 and 54-35 at the quarter breaks.
Elijah Moss connected on three 3-pointers and paced Albertville with 15 points. Givenchy Dorival and Trinity Bell both scored 13 and Ben Allen and Caydin Blunt 10 each. Dorival drained four 3s.
Jyhno Charles scored eight, JoJo Prickett three, Will Kitchens two and Chi Jordan one.
Aggies 68, Gadsden City 44: Albertville hit 69.2% of its 2-point field goals and outscored Gadsden City 36-18 in the paint as it rolled to victory Tuesday night at Albertville Gymnasium.
The Aggies were in front 21-9, 32-17 and 51-30 at the rest stops.
Bell propelled Albertville by hitting all eight of his field goals and finishing with a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds.
Moss closed 5-of-6 from the field and scored 14. He made three steals.
Allen netted eight points, Dorival seven, Jordan five and AJ Hannon, Will Kitchens and Charles four each. Zion Davis and Prickett added two each.
Charles cleared six boards while Jordan and Dorival grabbed five apiece. Allen dished out three assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.