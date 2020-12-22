A Boaz man is behind bars on multiple sex abuse-related charges.
According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, Christopher Pruitt, 30, of Boaz, was arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 and first-degree sexual abuse.
He was booked into the Marshall County Jail under $100,000 in bonds, Guthrie said.
“It is a case worked by our investigators after a report was made to the Department of Human Resources,” he said. “Allegations were made, the victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center and based on that information, we were able to obtain a warrant for his arrest.”
However, once the warrants were obtained, Pruitt was nowhere to be found. His information and charges were entered into a nationwide database for wanted persons.
On Monday, a report was made to the Sheriff’s Office of an unattended death within the county, and deputies responded to take a report and the coroner was called.
“It was discovered the person that had made the report was actually the offender [Pruitt],” Guthrie said. “Once that was made clear, a deputy went back to the residence and made the arrest.”
Pruitt remains housed in the Marshall County Jail.
In a separate jail-related matter, Guthrie reported a routine shakedown of the jail annex took place Tuesday morning.
Guthrie said shakedowns are undertaken routinely to search for contraband, such as drugs or tobacco products, and weapons.
“I’m proud to say nothing was found other than a razor or two that were broken off a razor they use to shave with,” Guthrie said. “No shanks or other weapons were found.”
