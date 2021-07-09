This is a Faith column.
If you have ever served in the military, then you are familiar with the term “relieved of duty.” In some cases, this is done for punitive reasons, but usually it is done to relieve one person from duty so another can assume it. In some branches of the military, this can be quite a formal process.
In the Navy, the process of the officer of the deck being relieved is quite formal.
Here is how that works in abbreviated form.
When the next officer to come on duty is ready to assume such, he will say to the officer on duty, “I am ready to relieve you, sir.” Then the officer on duty says, “I am ready to be relieved, sir.” Then the officer on duty briefs the incoming officer. The incoming officer then says, “I relieve you, sir.” The officer on duty says, “I stand relieved.”
I love this. I see so many applications to real life here, including the Christian life.
Let’s apply this to worry. Are you a worrier? Everyone worries to some extent, but some tend to worry more. Merriam-Webster defines worry as a noun this way: “mental distress or agitation resulting from concern usually for something impending or anticipated; anxiety.”
Jesus knew that people worried. He addressed it in the Sermon on the Mount.
“Can any of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?’ Mt. 6:27
“Therefore, do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough troubles of its own.” Mt. 6:34
“So do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we
Drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’” Mt. 6:31
Even though Jesus did refer to adding a single hour to our life in Matthew 6:27, he may have also been referring to things that we cannot do anything about. For me, the majority of things I have worried about over the years were things that were beyond my power to do anything about.
How many of your worries are about tomorrow or even beyond? In Matthew 6:34, Jesus told us not to worry about tomorrow. By the way, how many of the “bad” things that we worry about happening in the future actually came about? For me, very few, if any, of them came to pass. Yet we spend time and energy and sleepless nights worrying. Jesus tells us that tomorrow will worry about itself.
Have you or your spouse ever lost a job, and in your mind, you visualize your family being homeless and living on the streets? You worried about your family going hungry because you wouldn’t have enough money to buy food. Jesus knows the human heart quite well and for this reason reminded us “not to worry” about food, clothing and shelter in Matthew 6:31
Let’s go back to the example of how being relieved of duty in the military can apply to the area of worry. Many of us have assigned to ourselves the duty to worry. This duty was not assigned to us by another person and certainly not by the Lord. Never the less, we are on the worry detail. Even though no one assigned it to us, it is real.
The good news is that the Lord wants to relieve us of the self-assigned worry duty. Here’s how it may work:
The Lord: “I am here to relieve you of your worry duty, (your name here)
You: “I am ready to be relieved, Sir”
Then you brief the Lord of the things that are going on that have caused you to take up the worry duty. (Of course, he already knew, but it is good to express them to him.)
The Lord: “I relieve you, (your name)
You: “I stand relieved, Sir.”
“Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.” I Peter 5:7
Chip Warren is the past president of the Albertville Ministerial Fellowship.
