Kaejuan Hatley torched the nets for 34 points and added four rebounds and four steals, propelling the Geraldine varsity boys basketball team to a 74-54 win over Asbury on Nov. 21.
Griffin Knight contributed 14 points, 11 boards and three steals for the Bulldogs. Jaxon Colvin collected 13 points and three assists, and Carlos Mann closed with five assists and six steals.
Geraldine trailed 15-11 after the first quarter, but the Bulldogs led 27-26 and 45-39 at the other rest stops.
Jay Jones’ 26 points paced the Rams. Caleb Gentry netted 11.
“Anytime you get a win at Asbury it’s a big accomplishment, because it’s such a hard environment to play in,” Geraldine head coach Jeremy Smith said.
“I thought we overcame some adversity with foul trouble and finished really well in the fourth quarter to pull away.”
Fyffe 74, Geraldine 65
The Red Devils (2-0) handed the Bulldogs (4-1) their first loss of the season Monday night during the 2020 Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout at Geraldine’s Nix Gymnasium.
Fyffe enjoyed advantages of 12-6, 34-20 and 54-45 at the quarter breaks.
Micah Johnson finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists. His 21 points topped three Red Devils who reached double figures.
Xavier Works collected 18 points and six assists, and Tate Goolesby posted a double-double of 18 points and 11 boards.
Luc Jones scored nine points for Fyffe, and Tyler Stephens dished out five assists.
“We played a solid game,” Fyffe head coach Neal Thrash said.
“Our defense let us down a few times, which we have to improve on. We shared the ball extremely well, which led to easy shots.”
The Red Devils shot a sizzling 60% from the field on the night.
Colt Lusher and eighth-grader Redick Smith both netted 14 points for the Bulldogs. Colvin tossed in 13.
Upcoming games for both teams are:
Dec. 1
Sand Rock at Fyffe
Dec. 4
Geraldine at Glencoe
Dec. 8
Sylvania at Fyffe
Geraldine at Collinsville
Dec. 11
Plainview at Fyffe
Cedar Bluff at Geraldine
