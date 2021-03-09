A pair of Boaz residents face burglary and theft charges following a lengthy investigation into a theft.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said a tractor and various gardening tools were stolen from a McVille Road, near Boaz, home sometime between Dec. 23, 2020, and Jan. 7, 2021.
Investigators worked on the case and Friday arrested Shawn Gaskin and Jessica Nesmith, both of Boaz.
Gaskin, 44, was charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property. He was released Friday night after posting $30,000 bond.
Nesmith, 35, also of Boaz, was charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property. She was released Saturday after posting $15,000 bond.
Guthrie said any time a vehicle is stolen, the charges are automatically upped to first-degree theft.
Guthrie said regardless of the type of case, deputies invest “hours upon hours” of investigation.
“People feel violated … someone has been on their property and taken their stuff,” Guthrie said. “We treat each and every crime that comes across our desks the same. We are going to put in the time to investigate and hopefully be able to catch the bad guy.”
