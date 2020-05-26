The Etowah County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 drive thru testing Wednesday, May 27, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The drive-thru will be held at the youth football field located at 3333 Main Street in Altoona.
To qualify for a test, a patient must meet certain criteria including being in a high-risk category and have had a fever, cough or shortness of breath. A patient must also either be immunocompromised or have comorbidities, be 65-years of age or older, be a healthcare worker or associated with a long-term health care facility, or have moderate or severe worsening symptoms for ages 10 and up.
For more information, call the health department at 256-547-6311.
