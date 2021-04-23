A season of firsts for the Boaz boys’ soccer team continued on Thursday night, as the Pirates picked up their first playoff win in program history.
Boaz knocked off Westbrook Christian by a final score of 2-1 to secure their berth in the 4-5A Round of 16, where they will take on Carver Birmingham, who took down White Plains by a final score of 3-0 in their opening round game.
The game is scheduled for Tuesday evening at 6 p.m., and will be played at Carver.
Boaz scored both its goals in the first half, then held off a rally attempt from Westbrook in the second half, when they scored their only goal of the match.
On the other side of the Quadrant 1 bracket, Crossville rolled into Oneonta, and dominated the Redskins from start to finish to advance to the second round as well.
The Lions routed Oneonta, who entered the postseason with just one loss, by a 6-1 final to punch their ticket into the Round of 16. The Lions will now prepare to take on Leeds, who won a narrow 1-0 game over Lincoln in their opening round game. With the way the brackets were laid out, Crossville will get to host next week’s game, which is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Should both Boaz and Crossville win their Round of 16 games next week, it would setup at potential showdown between the two teams for the right to earn a spot in the State Semi-Finals.
Other area teams in the soccer playoffs include the Douglas girls, who are slated to play Westbrook Christian tonight at 7 p.m., as well as the Guntersville girls, who are set to play on Saturday at 5 p.m. against Oneonta, weather permitting.
Both Susan Moore teams will begin their playoffs at the 1-3A level next week, with the boys traveling to Donoho on Monday at 7 p.m., the girls hosting Weaver at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.
